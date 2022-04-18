Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Super Wintery & Some Areas Could See Up To 10 cm of Snow

You might even have to break out the shovel.

Trending Staff Writer
A TTC streetcar with flurries. Right: A black shovel in the snow.

A TTC streetcar with flurries. Right: A black shovel in the snow.

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime, Abc4foto | Dreamstime

Easter Monday is typically a spring celebration, but the Ontario weather forecast doesn't seem to be aware of that.

Starting on Monday, April 18, "a complicated and late-season wintry storm" will make travel across parts of Ontario and Quebec a little difficult, according to The Weather Network.

"A tricky storm track and delicate temperature gradient will mean the difference between a dreary rain and a shovelable snow for just about everyone between Windsor and Quebec City," warns the agency.

From Monday afternoon, the system will bring increasing clouds and some precipitation across the region.

TWN warns that lower elevations will see a mix of rain and snow with a chance for a bit of snow accumulation, but higher elevation areas, like the Niagara Escarpment, will see more significant accumulations with up to 10 centimetres of pile-up possible.

"The most significant commute impacts across the Greater Toronto Area will likely be Monday evening, with wet roads and the risk for icy ramps and overpasses," says Michael Carter, a meteorologist at TWN.

"The snow that will stick will be more likely for north and westbound travelers moving into the higher elevations."

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for some areas as they warn that the threat of significantly reduced visibility on the road is possible.

"Drivers are urged to adjust to the changing road conditions, and to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the government agency advises.

Although the snow will continue into Tuesday across southern Ontario, it should be lighter and should subside in the early hours of the day.

If the snowy weather is getting you down, there's better conditioned forecasted for the next few months.

A new extended forecast from the Farmers' Almanac says Central Canada is expected to have a "sizzling summer" in the middle and end of July.

Stay safe, everyone!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...