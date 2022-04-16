Canada's Weather Is Being Impacted By A Typhoon & Spring Will Go 'On Hiatus' For A Bit
Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will deal with weather that started on the other side of the world.
Soon Canada's weather will be impacted by a typhoon from the other side of the world and spring will go "on hiatus" across eastern parts of the country.
According to The Weather Network, the remnants of the Typhoon Malakas from the Pacific Ocean will lead to "a stretch of chilly and stormy weather" for eastern Canada during the week.
Typhoon Malakas was a strong storm as it moved through the western Pacific Ocean and then it weakened as it picked up speed and recurved toward the northern Pacific.
While the storm has dissipated, the remnant energy of its core is now caught up in the jet stream and heading toward Canada.
The Weather Network has forecast that the effects of that recurving typhoon will affect the weather across eastern Canada during the week, making it "downright chilly with a chance of snow."
Below-seasonal temperatures that are spreading over Ontario and Quebec on the weekend will stick around into the middle of the following week because of the typhoon which means it will "feel more like late February than late April."
Also, that pattern will influence a storm system heading that way on Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19.
While it's "too early" for specifics on the storm, The Weather Network said the system could produce widespread precipitation across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
If you're eager for spring weather to come back from its hiatus, it's forecast that warmer-than-seasonal temperatures will return later in the week.
When it comes to what's expected during the next season, Canada's summer forecast is calling for a "sizzling" season for most of the country with "blistering hot" temperatures!