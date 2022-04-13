Parts Of Canada Are Being Hit By Blizzard Conditions & The Storm Will Last For Days (VIDEOS)
Some places could get 80 centimetres of snow! ❄️
A major snowstorm is impacting Canada's weather and there are blizzard conditions in some parts of the country.
This is a multi-day spring snowstorm and the region is expected to be affected by it from Wednesday, April 13 through to Friday, April 15, with gradual improvement and clearing by Saturday, April 16.
Environment Canada has forecast total snow accumulation from about 30 centimetres to 50 centimetres in southeastern Saskatchewan.
For western and southwestern parts of Manitoba, it's forecast that around 80 centimetres will fall by the time that the storm dissipates.
Also, strong winds ranging from 70 km/h to 90 km/h are expected which could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Environment Canada warned people in the area to avoid travel, be prepared for delays if they need to travel, have an emergency kit ready and brace for power outages.
As the storm moves into Canada, people have been posting photos and videos of the wintery weather.
Some people braved the storm to get food or to take their dogs for walks and took videos of the windy, snowy conditions.
\u2018Ricky\u2019 would like to report while out for his morning walk (very quickly) that the #mbstorm has arrived and he\u2019s coming for @StormhunterTWN job.pic.twitter.com/Vn6mt0ljUC— EquiSportsTherapy (@EquiSportsTherapy) 1649864451
The Weather Network said that since the storm is so broad and is moving slowly, it will be "a prolonged snow event" and the snow is expected to last for up to 48 hours in some places.
The visibility sure has deteriorated #mbstormpic.twitter.com/NxkG4VS89K— Cory Penner (@Cory Penner) 1649864232
Due to the storm, which has been described as "historic," Manitoba RCMP closed all major highways in southern parts of the province.
Crews are working hard at keeping roads clear in #Morden #mbstorm The heavy wet snow makes even getting around town difficult @weathernetworkpic.twitter.com/8K00adPjeW— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@Jenny Hagan LostInSk) 1649863396
"If you decide to travel, be warned that first responders may not be able to get to you if you become stranded or need assistance," the RCMP said.
Though the storm should be done by Saturday, April 16, below normal temperatures are expected to stick around for a few days after.
So, it seems like the region will have to wait a little bit longer to get spring weather!