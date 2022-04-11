Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Parts Of Canada Could See A Major Spring Blizzard This Week That May Be The Worst In Decades

Over 50 centimetres of snow might hit some areas. 😬

Trending Staff Writer
A person with an umbrella walking through snow. Right: Snowy conditions on the road.

A person with an umbrella walking through snow. Right: Snowy conditions on the road.

Larisa Kapustkina | Dreamstime, Lane Erickson | Dreamstime

The weather in Canada is about to get all kinds of wintery in some parts and Environment Canada has issued a strong warning.

According to The Weather Network, the southern Prairies and parts of northwestern Ontario could be hit with upwards of 50 centimetres of snow this week.

The snow is due to hit the region starting on Tuesday, April 12 and last well into Thursday, April 14 for some. Drivers are being warned to stay off of the roads due to dangerous conditions with travel within communities becoming "next to impossible."

"Do not plan to travel," says Environment and Climate Change Canada. "This storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades. Stock up on needed supplies and medications now."

According to TWN, "a deep reserve of Gulf moisture" will interact with below-freezing air over the Prairie provinces.

This may cause a high-impact storm "with steep snowfall totals and gusty winds that could lead to periods of whiteout conditions for many areas."

They warn that the heaviest of the snowfall will likely hit southern Manitoba on Wednesday and into Thursday.

"Widespread totals of 20-40 cm are possible, with a few spots possibly picking up as much as 60 cm of snow," says TWN.

"The broad scope and slow movement of this storm means that this will be a prolonged snow event, with snow lasting for up to 48hours in some areas."

To make matters even grimmer, there will be wind gusts between 70-90 km/h, which will give "near zero visibility at times."

The region should see milder weather next week, so at least there's something to look forward to after the wintery mess!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

