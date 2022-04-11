Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Up To 40 cm Of Snow This Week & It Could Get Dangerous
But it's still spring, right?
This week, residents of northwestern Ontario will be forced to contend with yet another barrage of wintry conditions due to an approaching spring system.
According to The Weather Network, widespread snow will begin as early as Tuesday evening, with blizzard conditions not expected to taper off until the end of the week. So, it might be worth cancelling your hiking plans.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northern areas, including Dryden, Fort Frances, and Kenora, which face the possibility of whiteout conditions.
"Travel may become hazardous due to heavy snow, blowing snow and freezing rain," Environment Canada warns. "Consider postponing non essential travel. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."
Total snowfall accumulations will range from 20 centimetres to 40 centimetres, with the possibility of freezing rain and ice pellets mixing in, making commuting even more hazardous.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," Environment Canada says. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
If you live in the areas mentioned, you should probably avoid any non-essential travel this week, as your usual traffic blues will be replaced with potentially hazardous weather conditions.