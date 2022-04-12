Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Vibes This Week But It Won't Last Long

It's finally going to be nice out, well, sort of.

Toronto Staff Writer
People enjoying the warm weather on Woodbine Beach.

Have you been staring out your window for weeks, wondering when Mother Nature will let you enjoy the outside world again? This week might be the barbecue weather you've been dreaming of.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern Ontario will finally experience near summer-like warmth this week thanks to a welcomed boost of daytime temperatures and sunshine mid-week.

"It's going to be a gorgeous Tuesday, temperatures into the teens. But as we head into tomorrow, watch how we climb around 21 degrees across the GTA around 22 to 23 down from southwestern Ontario," Nadine Powell, TWN meteorologist, said.

The beautiful conditions will be somewhat of a double-edged sword, possibly resulting in showers and thunderstorms in some regions. However, the nastier weather won't cause a total washout, so residents will still be able to enjoy the shift.

"That's the caveat here. We do have the risk of thunderstorms as that warm front drags in the warmth and the risk for thunderstorms so that energy for us as we head into Wednesday afternoon," she adds.

Unfortunately, the arrival of milder temperatures will be short-lived as another system is expected to cool down the south by the end of the week.

The incoming cold front will reportedly bring rain and chilly winds to the province by Thursday, with temperatures predicted to drop 10 degrees from where they will sit earlier this week.

And things won't be improving by Easter Weekend with yet another round of frigid weather expected to send temperatures plummeting well below season values throughout the break.

