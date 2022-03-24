Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A 'Snow Machine' Is Coming & It's Gonna Feel Like February
No more picnics, I guess.
Ontario's weather forecast is playing with our emotions this week. The good news? Some warmer temperatures will return today, with areas like Toronto, Niagara Falls, and Guelph sitting comfortably in the low double digits. The bad news? It won't last very long.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday's milder conditions will be short-lived, with parts of the province expected to get nailed with nasty conditions over the weekend thanks to a "lake-effect snow machine."
A disturbance in the storm track will reportedly bring a wintry mix to southern Ontario tomorrow, with periods of showers, flurries, and strong winds expected.
Saturday will be even colder, and residents should be prepared to feel like they've travelled back to February.
"With extra mid to upper-level spin, more significant bursts of snow at times will be possible across areas in southern Ontario," Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist, stated.
Sunday will be a mixture of persistent lake-effect snow bands and freezing temperatures as things drop below the freezing point for the vast majority of southern regions.
"Unfortunately, if you're hoping for some better news on the other side of the weekend, you're out of luck," Sonnenburg adds. "Temperatures will plunge even further into Monday as a small lobe of the Polar Vortex is expected to slide across parts of Ontario into early next week."
TWN also reports that the beginning of April will be on the colder side this year with a lack of consistent warmth thanks to "shots of chilly weather" spread throughout the first couple of weeks.
So, you'll probably want to hang onto your winter jackets for now.
