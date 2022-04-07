Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Soggy Mess Today & Driving Will Be Horrible

You may want to reschedule your plans.

Toronto Staff Writer
An emergency winter road closed in Ontario.

An emergency winter road closed in Ontario.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Would you rather be flooded by downpours or drive in whiteout conditions? That's the dilemma facing Ontarians from both sides of the province on Thursday, as unsettled conditions continue to dominate this week.

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued special weather statements for northern and southern Ontario due to an incoming barrage of torrential rain and snowstorms.

Unlike the switcheroo that happened earlier this week when the south saw a cool down and the north got double-digit highs, things will be pretty much how you'd expect.

Southern cities like Ottawa and its surrounding communities will be the soakers of the province with 20 to 30 millimetres of rain through Thursday and totals possibly reaching 45 millimetres before tapering off Friday morning.

You're going to want to avoid strolling near any creeks or riverbanks as well as the downpours could lead to some localized flooding.

Northern regions like Moosonee, Kapuskasing, and Timmins will face an onslaught of wintry weather with 20 to 30 centimetres of possible snowfall.

As if that wasn't bad enough, strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also in the mix, which will significantly impact the driver's visibilities thanks to blowing snow.

"A low pressure system is expected to affect the area beginning this evening and continuing into Saturday. Snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow are expected with this system," Environment Canada warns.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," it adds.

Anyone planning to travel on Thursday should exercise caution and stay updated with their local weather forecast.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...