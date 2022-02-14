Ontario Weather Could Result In Floods This Week & Commutes Will Be Messy AF
Mother nature can't seem to make up her mind.
Nothing quite represents the terms "wildly inconsistent" like Ontario weather.
The province will shoot out of the freezing temperatures that plagued this weekend, thanks to an incoming burst of milder temperatures but don't expect sunshine and rainbows.
According to the Weather Network (TWN), Ontario will become a battleground for temperatures by Thursday due to a clash between arctic air and an incoming cold front, bringing a complicated storm track to the province.
The weather event will bring widespread messy conditions to southern regions ahead of the weekend, with a slippery mixture of rain, snow and ice expected to make commuting difficult.
Additionally, precipitation will also be enough to cause localized flooding because the ground is still largely frozen from last weekend's bitter cold.
"While a large temperature contrast presents itself over the region on Thursday, an active storm boundary will bring in with it plenty of rain, ice and snow," Kelly Sonnenburg, TWN meteorologist, said. "And so depending what air mass you are situated under, will determine the precipitation type you will see."
And suppose you thought that at least things would be warmer this weekend. Well, Ontario's weather forecast is here to ruin that party as well with predictions for "below seasonal temperatures" to return by Friday evening.
"Looking ahead further, we're watching the potential for a taste of early spring at the end of February and into the beginning of March for southern Ontario and Quebec. However, keep in mind it is highly unlikely we are completely finished with the winter weather just yet," TWN reports.