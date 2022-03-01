Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
go transit

Ontario Is Cutting Some Costs When Taking Transit & Here's What That Means For You

"New fare discounts will keep more money in the pockets of families and young people."

Toronto Associate Editor
People waiting to ride a GO train.

People waiting to ride a GO train.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Ontario is making many changes happen this year, two highways will have their tolls removed, Ontario license plate stickers are gone forever, and COVID-19 restrictions are finally becoming a pastime. Now, the Ontario government is introducing new ways to make the life of a commuter more affordable.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Transportation in Ontario announced in a press release that they are making the transit system across the Greater Golden Horseshoe "more convenient and affordable."

The press release stated that starting March 14, Ontario will get rid of most double fares. This means that the fare to and from most local transit systems when using the GO Transit service will be eliminated. Additionally, they will increase PRESTO discounts for youth and post-secondary students.

So, get riding and start saving.

"As we cut costs for drivers, including by eliminating licence sticker renewal fees and removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418, we're also slashing fares to keep more money in the pockets of families and young people when they need it most and making it easier to get from point A to B," said Stan Cho, the Associate Minister of Transportation.

Starting March 14, "local transit will be free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal transit systems with GO Transit co-fare agreements."

"This means that a Mississauga adult who commutes back and forth using MiWay and GO Transit three days a week could save $250 annually on transit expenses," they added.

This applies to "Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit, and Barrie Transit."

Additionally, youth and post-secondary PRESTO users can start applying discounts that have increased to 40% off a full adult fare, which is "almost double the current discount."

The discount applies to those using GO Transit or the UP Express.

"With students learning in-person, our government is making transit more affordable and accessible for them," said the Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce.

"These fare discounts will save working families money, along with expanded access to free tutoring programs to help students get back on track," he added.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A GO Train Reportedly Hit A Pedestrian In Oakville & He Narrowly Escaped Death

Police said he had earbuds in at the time and couldn't hear the train approaching,

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

A pedestrian who was reportedly hit by a GO train is now expected to make a full recovery.

On October 27, a 22-year-old man crossed the railway tracks right in front of a speeding train in Oakville. Halton Regional Police told Narciyt that the pedestrian was walking on Fourth Line near Speers Road by Bronte GO Station.

Keep ReadingShow less

GO Train Rides Are About To Get A Whole Lot Faster On One Line Starting This Month

Your morning commute could become shorter.

Metrolinx, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

Select GO train rides will be getting slightly shorter this month thanks to one line's plans to increase speed limits.

Metrolinx reports that GO train speed limits will start gradually increasing on the Kitchener Line starting on October 25, 2021, thanks to a recent installment of improved signalling systems.

Keep ReadingShow less

The GO Train Is Expanding & You'll Be Able To Get To London From Toronto In About 4 Hours

It will be making other stops along the way, too!

Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

All aboard the GO train! Soon, you'll be able to step right up onto the GO for your next trip to London, Ontario, from the 6ix.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation announced today that, starting October 18, 2021, Metrolinx will officially open new GO train routes to Southwestern Ontario, with stops in Stratford, St. Marys, and London.

Keep ReadingShow less

TTC And Go Transit Have Finally Teamed Up To Give Riders Cheaper Fares

Commuting just got so much easier.
ttczone

For anyone who commutes into the city on a daily basis, they know just how expensive those transit costs can be. If you take local transit within your city, plus a GO train or bus, plus a TTC vehicle, you can end up spending hundreds of dollars a week in transit fares.

Mayor John Tory's office has realized that this is an issue for many GTA commuters and have found a way to team up with GO transit and TTC to save riders quite a bit of money on thier weekly transit expenses.

Keep ReadingShow less