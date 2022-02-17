A GO Station Shut Down Due To Flooding & The Tunnel Was Filled With Water (PHOTOS)
Commuters were told to take the TTC.
If you're one of the many GO-transit commuters who never check for updates, no matter the weather, you might've been in for a surprise this Thursday.
According to Metrolinx, Long Branch GO station was temporarily closed down due to unspecified "weather conditions," which seems logical considering the photos that are being shared on social media.
@cityoftoronto @CP24 major flooding at Long Branch GO station. People are resorting to completely undressing to cross the tracks (3ft deep water)pic.twitter.com/efNosfagDX— Daniel Kornblum (@Daniel Kornblum) 1645102686
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins later warned customers of the Lakeshore West train to avoid the station, and that the "flooding has required us to close the station temporarily."
It was announced at 12:05 p.m. that Long Branch GO Station had reopened.
The incident appears to have started around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, with commuters complaining that no formal notice had been posted to warn them of the flood.
"Major flooding at Long Branch GO station. People are resorting to completely undressing to cross the tracks," one user wrote.
"Long Branch go station is flooded. I don't know why it's not mentioned on the website or Twitter so people can plan around it," added another.
Hi there, we have reported this issue over to our stations team who are looking into this. We apologize for the inconvenience this morning. ^RZ— Lakeshore West Train (@Lakeshore West Train) 1645104804
Lakeshore West Train's Twitter account later apologized for the disruption and revealed that their team was looking into the issue.
"Hi there, we have reported this issue over to our station's team, who are looking into this. We apologize for the inconvenience this morning," the Twitter statement read.
Toronto and Region Conservation Authority reported at 7:45 a.m. that water levels are at the point where flooding of the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Avenue Extension would occur.
"The water levels are still steadily rising along transportation corridors, specifically Don Valley Parkway, the GO Richmond Hill Line, and other lower lying roadways along the Don River," the warning states.