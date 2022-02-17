Ontario Schools Closing Today Due To Awful Weather That Is Currently Blasting The Province
Uh, schools out for winter?
Several Ontario schools are closing their doors to ensure students don't travel during Thursday's potentially dangerous winter storm.
GTA school boards such as York Catholic, York Region, Dufferin-Peel Catholic, and Peel District announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that buses and schools would be closed for the day, with students switching to "asynchronous remote learning."
Please be advised that school transportation services are cancelled today due to inclement weather. All York Catholic District School Board schools are closed. Do not send your child to school. Students will pivot to asynchronous remote learning.
Durham Catholic District School Board also cancelled buses in Brock, Uxbridge, and Scugog. However, schools remain open.
Other school boards in Ontario announced closures due to ongoing weather conditions, including the Thames Valley District,London District Catholic, Huron-Perth Catholic District and Bruce-Grey Catholic District.
Environment Canada issued several winter storm warnings across the province on Thursday morning, with residents told to prepare for everything from ice pellets to 20 centimetres of snow.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the agency warns. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."
The weather event is reportedly connected to a low-pressure system tracking northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday night.
"Precipitation will begin as rain this evening and transition to freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon. Ice pellets are also possible," Environment Canada concludes.
Residents won't be getting relief from the weather at any point on Thursday, but the nasty conditions will subside by Family Day. So, you'll still be to enjoy some of the long weekend.