Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario Schools Closing Today Due To Awful Weather That Is Currently Blasting The Province

Uh, schools out for winter?

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Schools Closing Today Due To Awful Weather That Is Currently Blasting The Province
Mark Van Dam | Dreamstime

Several Ontario schools are closing their doors to ensure students don't travel during Thursday's potentially dangerous winter storm.

GTA school boards such as York Catholic, York Region, Dufferin-Peel Catholic, and Peel District announced via Twitter on Thursday morning that buses and schools would be closed for the day, with students switching to "asynchronous remote learning."

Durham Catholic District School Board also cancelled buses in Brock, Uxbridge, and Scugog. However, schools remain open.

Other school boards in Ontario announced closures due to ongoing weather conditions, including the Thames Valley District,London District Catholic, Huron-Perth Catholic District and Bruce-Grey Catholic District.

Environment Canada issued several winter storm warnings across the province on Thursday morning, with residents told to prepare for everything from ice pellets to 20 centimetres of snow.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the agency warns. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

The weather event is reportedly connected to a low-pressure system tracking northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday night.

"Precipitation will begin as rain this evening and transition to freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon. Ice pellets are also possible," Environment Canada concludes.

Residents won't be getting relief from the weather at any point on Thursday, but the nasty conditions will subside by Family Day. So, you'll still be to enjoy some of the long weekend.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Student Has Died At A Toronto School Shooting & Officials Are Speaking Out

Toronto police are still investigating.

Google Maps

Toronto officials are expressing their condolences on social media on Tuesday for a David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute student who was shot and killed during an on-premises attack on Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the Scarborough school's grounds shortly after classes were dismissed for the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Getting Hit With Extreme Cold Warnings & It Could Feel Like -45 C

Bundle up!

Saptashaw Chakraborty | Dreamstime

Throw on your warmest gloves and toque because Ontario's weather forecast is calling for some extremely cold temperatures for parts of the province today.

On February 14, Environment Canada issued 24 extreme cold warnings for northern Ontario, covering almost the entire northern half of the province except for a few spots like Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin, Pickle Lake and Sandy Lake.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario Weather Could Result In Floods This Week & Commutes Will Be Messy AF

Mother nature can't seem to make up her mind.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Nothing quite represents the terms "wildly inconsistent" like Ontario weather.

The province will shoot out of the freezing temperatures that plagued this weekend, thanks to an incoming burst of milder temperatures but don't expect sunshine and rainbows.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

The Weather In Ontario Will Be A 'Taste Of Early Spring' Next Week But Winter Is Not Over

Don't pack away your sweater just yet!

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Don't get too excited, folks! Central Canada and Ontario's weather forecasts suggest conditions are about to get toasty, but be warned — the frosty winter season isn't going anywhere just yet.

While it might seem like this winter — as well as every other winter we experience in Canada — is never ending, a little snippet of the light at the end of the tunnel is coming in some regions.

Keep ReadingShow less