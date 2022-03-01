Ontario's Weather Will Hit Some Spots With So Much Snow This Week & It'll Be Messy
Snow, slush & rain coming in hot.
Spring is supposed to be coming soon, but somebody may need to remind Mother Nature because Ontario is still set to get plenty of snow this week. So you may want to think twice before hanging up your winter boots and shovel for the season.
This Tuesday morning, the GTA can expect a few centimetres of snow to blow in. Meanwhile, eastern Ontario will see even heavier snow in areas like Ottawa and Kingston with anywhere from 5 to 10 centimetres, according to The Weather Network.
Wednesday will bring even more snow to southern Ontario with the second system of the week. The afternoon in southwestern Ontario may be in for a treat of a mix of freezing rain and rain as temperatures rise above freezing.
However, the GTA won't be in for a massive storm because only a few centimetres of snow is expected.
Areas closer to the Georgian Bay shores and Lake Huron won't be as lucky for those who don't enjoy the snow because they are expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday, according to TWN.
This upcoming weekend will bring warmer and possibly slushier weather.
TWN warns that "a messy system" is anticipated for southern Ontario this weekend, "With periods of snow and freezing rain spreading into the region Saturday."
This means if you were planning on a spring hike or going outdoors on your Saturday off, you may want to prep for a slippery and wet trek.
The snow and ice will likely transition into rain on Sunday for southern Ontario, capping the weekend off with wetter but milder weather while snow and ice make their way to eastern Ontario.
