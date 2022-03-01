Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Will Hit Some Spots With So Much Snow This Week & It'll Be Messy

Snow, slush & rain coming in hot.

Toronto Staff Writer
CN Tower on a gloomy day. Right: Snow on a car windshield.

CN Tower on a gloomy day. Right: Snow on a car windshield.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Spring is supposed to be coming soon, but somebody may need to remind Mother Nature because Ontario is still set to get plenty of snow this week. So you may want to think twice before hanging up your winter boots and shovel for the season.

This Tuesday morning, the GTA can expect a few centimetres of snow to blow in. Meanwhile, eastern Ontario will see even heavier snow in areas like Ottawa and Kingston with anywhere from 5 to 10 centimetres, according to The Weather Network.

Wednesday will bring even more snow to southern Ontario with the second system of the week. The afternoon in southwestern Ontario may be in for a treat of a mix of freezing rain and rain as temperatures rise above freezing.

However, the GTA won't be in for a massive storm because only a few centimetres of snow is expected.

Areas closer to the Georgian Bay shores and Lake Huron won't be as lucky for those who don't enjoy the snow because they are expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday, according to TWN.

This upcoming weekend will bring warmer and possibly slushier weather.

TWN warns that "a messy system" is anticipated for southern Ontario this weekend, "With periods of snow and freezing rain spreading into the region Saturday."

This means if you were planning on a spring hike or going outdoors on your Saturday off, you may want to prep for a slippery and wet trek.

The snow and ice will likely transition into rain on Sunday for southern Ontario, capping the weekend off with wetter but milder weather while snow and ice make their way to eastern Ontario.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Calls For Up To 20 cm Of Snow This Week & You'll Want To Just Stay Home

Commuting will be a slippery mess.

ArchonCodex | Dreamstime

If you're hoping Ontario's weather will stop with all the snow — sorry, it's February.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), regions along the 401 corridors will get 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Friday, making it likely that your last commute before the weekend will be a wintry nightmare.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto weather

Toronto Is Under A Flood Watch & So Much Rain Is Expected To Hit The City Today

It's going to be a real soaker.

Eberdova | Dreamstime

A dangerous combination of heavy rainfall and the city's frozen ground has just put Toronto under a flood watch. So, if you've got rain boots, today is the day to pull them out.

According to Environment Canada, up to 25 millimetres of rain is possible on Tuesday, with heavy downpours expected to start in the morning and continue into the evening.

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario's Snowstorm Has Buried Some Cities & It's Still Falling (PHOTOS)

Get your shovels ready!

dbcurren | Twitter

Ontario was hit with a wicked snowstorm on Thursday, and more snow is set to fall on Friday, so don't bother putting away your shovel.

Thursday's storm brought 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to areas across the province. Another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is predicted to fall in central Ontario on Friday evening, according to The Weather Network (TWN).

Keep ReadingShow less
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is Calling For Even More Snow Today & Can It Just Stop

Please, no more.

Lavendertime | Dreamstime

Ontario weather has not been kind to residents this February, and a messy, snowy trend will continue to Friday.

According to The Weather Network, central parts of the province and areas along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, will receive 5 to 10 centimetres of snow Friday night through Saturday morning, creating problematic travel conditions.

Keep ReadingShow less