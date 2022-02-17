Sections

Extreme Cold Warning Issued For Toronto & Prepare For Some Freezing Temperatures

Toronto Staff Writer
It is going to be bone-chilling weather in Toronto on Thursday, and an extreme cold warning has already been issued, so be sure to throw on your warmest winter coat if you're braving the outdoors!

As of Thursday, February 17, the City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert for the 6ix due to the forecasted freezing weather conditions that will blow through for the next "24 hours or longer."

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Toronto since 15 to 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected until the morning of February 18. It won't start off as snow, however, as the advisory predicts the rain will freeze to snow during the afternoon on Thursday or earlier on into the evening.

"Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible this afternoon or early this evening during the transition," Environment Canada said.

Torontonians can expect icy and slippery conditions as well as "near zero visibility" at times, especially tonight, so you may want to avoid hitting the roads after work's over. Walkways and parking lots may also become tricky to get through, too.

The City issued extreme cold weather alerts whenever the temperatures are expected to dip down to -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill makes it feel like it's at least -20 C.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures will feel like around -20 C overnight and into Friday morning.

All of the warming centres that were launched on January 7 will still be open to those in need of shelter and protection against the cold.

But, the weather is expected to warm up just in time for Family Day.

