Toronto Has An Extreme Cold Weather Alert In Effect & The Wind Will Make It Worse

Eberdova | Dreamstime

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert for the 6ix since it is forecasted to get bitingly chilly through the weekend, and the wind will, most definitely, make it worse.

According to CIty officials, Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are put in place for Toronto whenever temperatures are expected to get down to -15 C or colder, or, when the wind chill pushes temperatures further down to -20 C or more.

Based on Environment Canada's forecast, the wind chill will make it feel like -17 C Friday morning, as winds will be blowing between 20 to 40 km/h until the afternoon. There is also a 60% chance of flurries this morning.

The Weather Network predicts the gusts of wind will be at their worst Friday evening between 5 and 6 p.m., where it will blow through the city at around 36 km/h.

The winds will continue on through Saturday morning at 20 km/h, which will feel like a chilling -19 C. Come Sunday, the temperatures will inch out of the negatives with a high of 2 C but with a 30 to 60% chance of flurries throughout the day.

"[Extreme Cold Weather Alerts] are issued to ensure Toronto residents take necessary precautions to stay safe from the cold," City officials wrote, and mentioned warming centres will start operating at 7 p.m.

Vulnerable Torontonians can go to one of the four warming centres across the city at 129 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., at the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place, or at Scarborough Civic Centre.

