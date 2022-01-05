Toronto’s Weather Calls For Such Mighty Winds That A Special Weather Statement Is In Place
Brace yourselves out there.
Prepare to get swept off your feet, Torontonians, but not quite in the way you would want. Toronto's weather is calling for powerful winds on Wednesday, and the gusts are so strong that a special weather statement is currently in effect.
As of early morning on January 5, Environment Canada sent an alert to Torontonians that strong winds between 70 and 80 km/h are expected to blow through the city.
The gusts are expected to sweep across the 6ix later this afternoon and into the night.
Due to the intensity of the winds, the weather advisory warns that power outages could likely happen, loose objects could be flying about, and tree branches could break off from the gusts.
Environment Canada also advises to ready yourselves while hitting the roads today, as conditions can change from the high winds.
So, what is the cause of these strong winds? Well, according to the special weather statement, a cold front is moving through southern Ontario bringing about powerful southwest winds.
The temperatures in the 6ix won't be too awful, at least. According to The Weather Network, it will be 5 C during the afternoon and things will cool down to -3 C in the evening. It will, unfortunately, be way colder as it will likely feel like -11 C at night — so you might want to bundle up with a good coat and mitts.
Wind warnings are in effect for some other southern Ontario cities like Kingston and Niagara Falls, as gusts are expected to blow at 90 km/h.
Other parts of Ontario called for some really miserable weather earlier on this week with some areas getting blasted with 20 centimetres of snow and wind chill values that were expected to make it feel like -45 C. Ouch.
