Ontario Weather Is Miserable With Some Spots Getting Hit With 20 cm Of Snow & -45 C Winds

Grab your parka and cover up unless you're in the mood frostbite!

Ontario Weather Is Miserable With Some Spots Getting Hit With 20 cm Of Snow & -45 C Winds
Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime

If you're in northern Ontario, you may just want to crank up the thermostat and cancel any Tuesday night plans on the town.

Environment Canada has issued 14 extreme cold warnings and 12 winter weather travel advisories across northern parts of the province as Ontario's weather calls for heavy snow and temperature creeping down to -35 C in some spots.

So unless you're immune to the cold, you may want to think twice before heading out anytime soon this afternoon without some serious layers.

EC is predicting temperatures will go down to anywhere from -26 C to -35 C depending on the impacted area, with wind chills ranging from -40 C to -45 C.

The chilling temperatures are expected to hit Tuesday evening and carry through into Wednesday morning and bring an "elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia."

EC warns that "frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Along with the cold, 7 to 20 centimetres of snow will be hitting areas in northern Ontario this afternoon into Wednesday, with some areas' snowfall predicted to stretch all the way into Thursday morning.

A low-pressure system will blow snow into the region, starting with a soft snowfall this afternoon "before quickly intensifying this evening," according to EC.

Some impacted areas can also expect wind gusts up to 60 km/h, which could blow snow and impact visibility.

EC is asking drivers to take precautions if visibility becomes an issue on the roads and "slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

