Multiple Extreme Cold Warnings Have Been Issued In Canada & You Could Actually Get Frostbite
Environment Canada says temps could drop to -55 C in some places. 🥶❄️
Welcome to winter, folks! It looks like the weather in Canada is about to get seriously brutal, as Environment Canada has issued multiple extreme cold warnings across parts of the country.
On Monday, December 27, the government agency updated its public weather alerts for all over Canada.
It says that in many places, extreme cold wind chill values are set to plummet from Boxing Day onwards, with the coldest wind chill expected to be somewhere between -40 and -55 C. Yikes!
As of Monday morning, warnings are in effect across every region of Alberta, including in Edmonton. In places like Calgary, Banff National Park, Jasper National Park and regions in the north of Alberta, the frosty conditions could actually stick around until next weekend. Eek.
Most regions in Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, and one spot in Yukon are also facing frigid conditions.
"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia," Environment Canada explains in the warnings.
The agency urges local residents to cover up if they venture outdoors, as "frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."
On the same day, extreme cold warnings were also issued for multiple regions across B.C., and some arctic outflow warnings are also in place.
In these spots, "Arctic outflow winds and cold temperatures are combining to produce wind chill values near minus 20." Combined, these two warning types span the majority of the province.
Over in Manitoba, snowfall warnings remain in effect across multiple regions in the south of the province, while blowing snow advisories and blizzard warnings have been put into place in parts of the Northwest Territories.
In Southern Ontario, a significant number of residents can expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which includes freezing rain and drizzle, according to Environment Canada's latest special weather statement.
Maybe it's best to stay inside and curl up beside the heater, eh? Stay warm, Canada!
