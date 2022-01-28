Toronto's Weather Set To Dip Down To -35 C This Weekend & More Snow Is On The Way
Who else wants to stay inside? 🥶❄️
The wintry temperatures are here to stay, as Toronto's forecast is calling for some bone-chilling weather starting this weekend.
Environment Canada has already issued an extreme cold warning for the 6ix, as biting cold winds are expected to blow through the city tonight up until Saturday morning.
The gusts of wind will bring the temperatures down between -30 C to -35 C, so be sure to throw on all of the knitted goodies you've gotten from grandma this past Christmas.
The weather advisory also warns Torontonians that extreme temperatures like these increase the chances of getting frostbite and hypothermia, so watch out for any cold-related symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, any kind of muscle pain or weakness, numbness, and colour change in your fingers or toes.
The Weather Network is forecasting a "breeding ground" for messy storms in Ontario for the first few days of February.
According to their forecast for next week, TWN is calling for mild weather in northern Ontario, with freezing temperatures sweeping across the southern parts of the province.
The Arctic air that comes out from western Canada will push its way east, where southern and eastern parts of Ontario will become "the battleground between the warm air and the Arctic air." Sheesh.
So, what does this mean for Toronto next week?
Snow is expected to sprinkle down on the 6ix starting right on the first day of February with about a centimetre of snow. Then, come Groundhog Day, about five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected, and could continue on until Thursday, February 3.
Prepare to get your shovels out!