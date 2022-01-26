Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
doug ford

Ford Revealed The Story Behind His Itty-Bitty Red Shovel From Last Week's Blizzard

Ford finally spilled the tea on his tiny tool!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ford Revealed The Story Behind His Itty-Bitty Red Shovel From Last Week's Blizzard
fordnation | Twitter, eddykandic95 | TikTok

Premier Doug Ford's tiny and handy tool has been a topic of conversation recently, and he revealed the true story behind his infamous red shovel.

During the blizzard on January 17, Ford went out into the storm in his pickup truck to help people in his neighbourhood. He was picking up stranded drivers, offering rides home and even shovelling out stuck cars.

His act of good service was met with mixed reactions, and according to Ford, hundreds of people had something to say about one particular choice of tool.

In a video posted to social media, Ford was spotted digging out a car with a comically small red shovel and some people even created parody videos of it.

@leandraearl actual footage ‼️ #snowstorm #dougford #toronto #ontario #canada #winter #ontariosnowday #snowday ♬ original sound - Leandra Earl

Ford addressed the red shovel slander in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing an audio clip of the story behind the shovel.

The premier said he was driving to his office when he spotted someone stuck in the left-hand turn lane and two people trying to get their car out with a small red shovel.

"So I go over there. I pull around, and it was a lady with her young son and a guy in the car," said Ford.

The lady and her son had been watching the stuck man from their apartment and had brought down shovels to help.

"This guy was stuck there for a while, so I said 'Give me that shovel,' and then I put a little horsepower behind pushing the car out."

"I got more jokes about this shovel, and it wasn't even my shovel," said Ford.

"But I thought, hey, that little shovel did the job, and it's better than having no shovel at all."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

doug ford

Doug Ford Says He Can't See Mask Mandates Ending 'Anytime Soon' In Ontario

Masks may be around longer than the province expected! 😷

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

If you live in Ontario, you should probably make sure you're fully stocked up on face coverings because Premier Doug Ford said mask mandates won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

During an interview with Belleville radio station CJBQ on Tuesday, Ford addressed the province's timeline for loosening public health measures and was asked when mask mandates might end.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Nurses Say Ford's Reopening Plan Is 'Premature' & Call For Stricter Measures

"We’ve already experienced the consequences of reopening too soon."

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontario nurses are speaking out following Doug Ford's latest reopening plan, which allows both indoor dining and gyms to resume operations on January 31 at 50% capacity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario called the decision "premature" and claims that it will "prolong the current health system crisis."

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario NDP Is Calling On Doug Ford To Include The LCBO To The Vaccine Certificate List

They are also calling for more testing and sick days.

AndreaHorwath | Twitter

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for the Ontario government to change its vaccine certificate program to keep cases of COVID-19 from rising and lockout anti-vaxxers.

Horwarth outlined additional steps she believes the province needs to take during a press conference on Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario Revealed A Reopening Plan That Will Lift Restrictions Over The Next Few Months

Here's what you need to know.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario has just revealed a new plan to gradually lift public health restrictions, and it's a multi-step process.

On Thursday, the Ontario government released a list of detailed steps outlining the province's schedule for easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting on January 31, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less