Ford Revealed The Story Behind His Itty-Bitty Red Shovel From Last Week's Blizzard
Ford finally spilled the tea on his tiny tool!
Premier Doug Ford's tiny and handy tool has been a topic of conversation recently, and he revealed the true story behind his infamous red shovel.
During the blizzard on January 17, Ford went out into the storm in his pickup truck to help people in his neighbourhood. He was picking up stranded drivers, offering rides home and even shovelling out stuck cars.
His act of good service was met with mixed reactions, and according to Ford, hundreds of people had something to say about one particular choice of tool.
In a video posted to social media, Ford was spotted digging out a car with a comically small red shovel and some people even created parody videos of it.
Ford addressed the red shovel slander in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing an audio clip of the story behind the shovel.
The premier said he was driving to his office when he spotted someone stuck in the left-hand turn lane and two people trying to get their car out with a small red shovel.
"So I go over there. I pull around, and it was a lady with her young son and a guy in the car," said Ford.
The lady and her son had been watching the stuck man from their apartment and had brought down shovels to help.
"This guy was stuck there for a while, so I said 'Give me that shovel,' and then I put a little horsepower behind pushing the car out."
"I got more jokes about this shovel, and it wasn't even my shovel," said Ford.
"But I thought, hey, that little shovel did the job, and it's better than having no shovel at all."