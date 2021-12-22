7 Hilarious Things Doug Ford Actually Said In 2021 That Will Be Hard To Forget
Ford is still a meme machine. 😅
Whether you love him or hate him, you have to admit that Doug Ford has a knack for creating memorable moments — even if they aren't always intentional.
In fact, the one silver lining to come out of the Ontario premier's seemingly endless train of COVID-19 press conferences is when, every once in a while, he says something so bizarre that Twitter just blows up.
So, to cap off another year in pandemic limbo, here's a recap of all the weirdest and wildest things Doug Ford has said in 2021 to get your holidays started with a giggle.
"I grab that Häagen-Dazs and I go hog wild on those drumsticks."
Ford gave us this fun nugget at the groundbreaking for Nestlé's new factory in London, Ontario.
"I hold you guys fully responsible for my extra 60 pounds cause at night time I grab that Häagen-Dazs and I go hog wild on those drumsticks. I got them stacked in my fridge, so you know, you got to have those diet drumsticks," he said.
"The home of the drumsticks, the home of the Häagen-Dazs. Best ice cream around!"
Nobody really wants to imagine the leader of their province wolfing down frozen treats at night, and yet, we all will forever.
"I met Arthur, and I'll tell you he is going to be the future premier."
Having fun isn't hard when you're friends with the premier. Ford set Reddit on fire back in June after sharing a random story about a boy named Arthur who supposedly asked Ford to let students return to in-person learning in a letter.
"I took it upon myself to hop in my pickup, I drove over to the house and didn't tell him I was coming," Ford stated. "I met Arthur, and I'll tell you he is going to be the future premier," he said.
Naturally, it didn't take the internet long to make the most of the situation — and Arthur memes started popping up everywhere.
from ontario
"I'm not a moustache guy, and I probably couldn't grow one even if I tried."
It takes real guts for a man to admit that he can't grow a moustache — and Ford stepped up to the plate this Movember in an odd video where he compares Lionel Richie and Ned Flanders to Yosemite Sam.
Glad he clarified that he knows who Eddie Murphy is, though.
"I'd be up that guy's ying-yang so far with a firecracker he wouldn't know what hit him."
To say Doug Ford was unhappy with Canada's temporary shortage of Pfizer vaccines back in January would be an understatement, and this brow-raising statement proves it.
In fact, the statement was so controversial that Toronto councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam condemned it publicly on Twitter, calling it a threat of sexual assault.
"The best thing you guys ever did was make those real egg sandwiches."
Never forget to give props to your favourite breakfast even if there are more pressing matters at hand.
Ford made sure to give Tim Hortons a shoutout during an odd segue at a press conference back in February.
"The best thing you guys ever did was to make those real egg sandwiches," Ford said about Tim Hortons. "I used to go eat those other ones. They're the best, those real egg sandwiches, so whoever did that at Timmies, good for you," he added.
“I’ve got more gel on here than you can shake a stick at."
Remember when haircuts stopped being a thing for a long time? Well, it happened, and as a result, Ford had to answer a lot of questions about when salons were reopening, and as you've probably guessed, it got weird.
"Look at me, I'd go to the dog clippers right now, and pull up and get my hair clipped ... I got more gel on here than you can shake a stick at," he said at a press conference in March.
"I looked like a sheepdog. So we literally got some dog clippers..."
Speaking of haircut moments, Ford apparently had them in spades in 2021, along with this bizarre anecdote, which you guessed it, was also digressed during a COVID-19 update.
"I looked like a sheepdog. So we literally got some dog clippers ... So my daughter that lives at home has never cut anyone's hair in their life. I just sat in the chair and said, 'Honey, go to town,'" Ford said. "We couldn't even figure out how to work these clippers. I grabbed them and zinged half my head so it's half bald on one side and that's what happened," he added.
Well, Ford definitely keeps things interesting that's for sure.