doug ford

'Fordle' Is A Wordle Spin-Off All About Doug Ford & You Have To Guess His Fave Words

Is yahoo one of them?

Ontario Editor
Doug Ford during a speech. Right: Doug Ford with a dog.

If you're ready to go hog wild on your Doug Ford trivia, this new word game will put your knowledge to the test.

"Fordle" a Wordle spin-off created by iPolitics, generates a new five-letter word every single day, and all of them are something that the Premier loves to reference often.

You have six tries to guess the word, and the website will let you know which letters are correct as you move along.

Once you make the correct answer, you'll even get a little picture and quote to help you celebrate your win.

On May 4, iPolitics showed off Doug Ford's love of everything to do with roads. Pulling a quote from 2018 stating, "if I have to hop on a bulldozer myself, we're going to start building roads to the Ring of Fire."

On May 5 (spoiler alert) the word was COVID, giving you a nod to what the Premier has been dealing with over the past years.

"We are done with it," read a quote from February 2022, with a picture of Doug standing in his infamous "Conquer COVID-19" shirt.

With the lineup of memorable quotes throughout his time in office, the options seem endless as to what words will come next. However, yahoo seems like a perfect fit, especially since there was even a song written about it.

The website states the game will continue to run every day of the election campaign, which kicked off on May 4. Election day is set for June 2, 2022.

