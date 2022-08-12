Doug Ford Accidentally Swallowed A Bee & It Was 'Buzzing Around' Inside Him (VIDEO)
"Man, he went right down the hatch."
Yes, you read that right. Premier Doug Ford just swallowed a bee on live camera, and it really set today's press conference a buzz.
At Dundalk, Ontario, the premier abruptly choked mid-sentence when answering a question about the province's pressing health care concerns.
@narcitytoronto
Ontario premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee during his press conference earlier today 🐝 #dougford #ontario #bee
"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," Ford exclaimed, after reaching down his throat to get the little bugger out. Ford took a sip of water, and the bee, at least according to the premier, was still flying around inside.
When asked if he was okay, the premier responded: "I'm good he's down here buzzing around right now." Sheesh.
Then, the premier poked fun at himself with a massive grin on his face.
"Now if that wasn't the clip!"
The premier then started laughing at how much of a "good one" this was, and that he couldn't wait to rewatch the video later at home.
"I can't even remember what we were talking about. I'll be rushing to the hospital getting this bee out of here," Ford said.
Naturally, the Internet was buzzing with reactions.
"BREAKING: Doug Ford eats bee," one Twitter user wrote.
"As if bees weren't in enough trouble already, now there's one in Doug Ford's stomach. Poor thing," another tweeted.
One user expressed their condolences for the bee by offering it some "thoughts and prayers."
The premier was able to carry on the rest of the press conference and answer all remaining questions, but he did encourage everyone to watch his blooper reel later.
"That's a good one. That's the best I've ever seen," Ford said.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.