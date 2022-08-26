NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

doug ford

Doug Ford Had A Close Call With The 'Relatives' Of The Bee That Flew Into His Mouth (VIDEO)

"Oh boy, here we go again."

Toronto Associate Editor
Premier Doug Ford swatting a bug away at a press conference in Niagara Falls.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Well, it seems like the bees can't get enough out of bugging Premier Doug Ford at press conferences.

During a Friday news conference about the extension of the GO train service between Toronto and Niagara Falls, the premier had another run-in with a bug (though, it didn't go "right down the hatch" this time).

"Oh boy, here we go again," said Ford, as he spoke of the planned GO train station expansion along the Lakeshore West line.


@narcitytoronto

“Oh boy, here we go again” 🐝 #dougford #bee #ontario

"They're hunting me down, like, they're the relatives now."

Later on in the conference, during the Q&A period with reporters, Ford got sidetracked by the bee during a question about the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

"I feel this little bee buzzing away on my head again," said Ford.

Thankfully for the premier, no bees actually flew into his mouth this time around.

Earlier this month, Ford swallowed a bee live on camera, and said that it was "buzzing around" inside him as he continued to speak at a press conference in Dundalk.

Of course, the Internet was a buzz with memes and hot takes. There were even Twitter accounts created dedicated to the infamous bee and Ford's esophagus.

Ford also got in on the fun and threw some stingers in.

At the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference on August 15, Ford recreated the memorable moment in his introductory speech (and even brought in a disproportionately-sized toy bee as a prop for his sketch).

"Here, I finally got him! He's been hanging around for a while — he's twice the size that he came in at," Ford said.

So, will there be a BeeGate 2.0? Who knows.

