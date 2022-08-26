Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
Here's what you need to know.👇
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up.
The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
"Today, we're keeping our promise to Niagara by restoring GO train service to the region 365 days a year," said Premier Ford in a Friday press conference.
"And by including two round trips each day on weekends from Union Station to Niagara Falls starting October the 15th."
In a news release, the provincial government announced that they will also bring two round trips each day from the 6ix to the popular tourist spot.
The year-round service was initially introduced back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it had to be suspended due to the "unprecedented drops in ridership."
As of May 21, Metrolinx brought back their seasonal weekend and holiday GO train service to Niagara Falls, and now this service will be extended all year long.
"This service enhancement is another step towards our government's mandate of fighting gridlock by delivering more frequent GO rail service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe," Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said.
GO Transit buses from Burlington to Niagara will still continue to operate on an hourly basis on the weekends.
Transit users can still buy a $10 weekend pass for unlimited travel on the weekends or holidays, or a $15 weekend pass for both.
