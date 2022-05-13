Starting Next Weekend You Can Get From Toronto To Niagara Falls For So Cheap & Here's How
Sorry, TLC. It's time to chase the waterfall.
After over half a year of waiting for the warm weather, summer in Ontario is about to make its debut, which means it's time for more outdoor adventures!
Rather than taking a bus across the border, how about getting on a train to a loved city close to Toronto.
According to Metrolinx, they are bringing back more GO and UP Express services in addition to their advantageous Niagara Falls seasonal trips.
This means that starting May 21, there will be some changes to the transit schedules, and it's for the better.
"Starting May 21, the transit agency is bringing back seasonal weekend and holiday service to Niagara Falls, and more service on UP Express, Barrie, Kitchener and Stouffville Lines," they added.
So, starting Victoria Day weekend and ending Thanksgiving weekend, the Niagara Falls train will be available on weekends and holidays. There will be three Lakeshore West Line trips to the Falls that will leave from Union Station at 8:51 a.m., 12:51 p.m. and 4:51 p.m.
Don't worry. You won't be stuck far away from home because there are three trips back to Toronto that leave Niagara Falls at 11:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. And if you'd like to stay a little later, there will be a GO Bus available, but make sure to check the travel times before committing to this option.
If you're a biker and want a change of scenery but don't want to bike from the 6ix to the Falls, the train is here to assist you. Besides being a 12-car train, it will also include three bike coaches that can take around 18 bicycles.
Other than using your PRESTO card to tap on and off the modes of transportation, you can not take full advantage of the weekend pass for unlimited travel for $10 for one day on the weekend or $15 for the whole weekend. That's wild!
Enjoy Torontonians, and make sure to check out all the fun activities in Niagara Falls this summer.