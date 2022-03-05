The Niagara Speedway Is Reopening Its Giant Track & You Can Finally Race As A Group Again
The capacity restrictions have been lifted! 🚗
Get ready to race! The Niagara Speedway is officially reopening its multi-level racetrack, and you'll finally be able to enjoy it with a group of friends again.
The Niagara Falls attraction confirmed to Narcity that it is welcoming visitors back starting March 12 at noon, weather permitting. Since the capacity restrictions have been lifted, you can once again race as a group, so it's time to call your besties.
The Speedway, which opened in 2018, is the first elevated go-kart racetrack in Canada. Boasting over 2000 linear feet of concrete track spread out over four acres, the experience is a mix between kart racing and rollercoaster rides.
The Niagara Speedway in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Clifton Hill
You can speed around a four-story helical spiral and a two-tiered ramp that will have you feeling like a character in Mario Kart. The highest point of the track is 40 feet tall.
The brightly coloured carts are outfitted with a 4 stroke Honda motor and can reach speeds of 32 kilometres per hour. You'll want to buckle up for this ride!
On select evenings, the track is open until midnight, so you can zoom around beneath the stars. Tickets are $12 for a driver and $4 for a passenger per five minute race.
The Speedway also includes a Game Zone, where you can play some classic games as well as some brand new ones. While in the Clifton Hill area, you can check out other attractions like the Skywheel and Dino Golf, and indulge in treats like funnel cake and ice cream.
Prepare for a wild ride at this massive racetrack that's reopening soon.
Niagara Speedway
The Niagara Speedway in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Price: $12 per driver per 5 minute race, $4 per passenger
When: Reopening March 12, 2022
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can finally race with your friends again at this massive track in Niagara Falls.
