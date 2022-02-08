Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
niagara falls

This Ontario Spot Is The 2nd Most-Filmed Location In The World & It Beat The Eiffel Tower

It's also the most-filmed spot in Canada!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Ontario Spot Is The 2nd Most-Filmed Location In The World & It Beat The Eiffel Tower
Photokvu | Dreamstime.com

Lights, camera, action! It looks like Canada has its own version of Hollywood, and it's right here in Ontario.

A 2021 study revealed the most-filmed locations around the world, and Niagara Falls came in at number two on the list.

The study, which was conducted by NetCredit, used IMDb Advanced Search to find movies from 1900 to 2020 and then sorted the results based on country and location.

NetCredit | Handout

Niagara Falls was named Canada's most-filmed location, with 142 movie credits on IMDb.

Movies like The Long Kiss Goodnight, Superman II, Canadian Bacon, and Niagara starring Marilyn Monroe have all been filmed at this iconic destination.

The only place to beat Niagara Falls is Central Park, with 532 IMDb appearances, and Niagara Falls even ranked higher than the Eiffel Tower, which has 95 appearances.

Who knows, you might just notice this Ontario spot during your next movie night.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

7 Affordable Rentals Near Niagara Falls Perfect For A Couples Getaway On Valentine's Day

You can get cozy in a luxurious apartment near the waterfalls. 😍

Andrii Drahuk | Dreamstime, Woraphon Banchobdi | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The best vacation spots in Ontario for couples were recently revealed and, according to Vrbo, the top five destinations are Niagara Falls, the Blue Mountains, Huntsville, Simcoe County and Essex County.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario outdoor activities

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Iconic Activities

How many can you check off the list?

@amyklan | Instagram, @kraaamos | Instagram

Ontario is full of incredible experiences, and if you live in the province, chances are you've done at least eight of these 14 popular activities.

Have you ever eaten a BeaverTail? Or skated along the Rideau Canal? See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspo for future adventures!

Keep Reading Show less

A Car Crashed Into The Water Above Niagara Falls & Rescuers Tried To Save The Driver (PHOTOS)

The dramatic rescue attempt happened on the American side of the falls.

Olga Petrusha | Dreamstime

Niagara Falls visitors stumbled upon a terrifying scene on the U.S. side of the landmark on Wednesday, after a car went into the river and got stuck in the rushing rapids just before the drop.

New York State Police confirmed to Narcity that there was a vehicle in the water near Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

Niagara's Zipline Is Now Open During The Winter & You Can Fly Over A Frozen Gorge

You'll get towering views of the frosty falls.

@wildplayniagarafalls | Instagram, Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime.com

You can take your winter to new heights by soaring over a frozen gorge in Niagara.

For the first time, WildPlay is keeping its Zipline to the Falls open through the winter so you can get spectacular views of the frosty falls.

Keep Reading Show less