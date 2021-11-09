Trending Tags

7 Things To Do Around Niagara Falls This Winter If You Are Craving Some Winter Magic

Time to plan a road trip with your BFF!

@my.pinky.memories | Instagram, @winterfestivaloflights | Instagram

Are you craving some winter magic? Then it is time to plan a road trip with your best friend, as we've got seven things to do around Niagara Falls.

From drinking boozy beverages in a lounge made out of massive ice blocks to seeing millions of sparkling lights at an outdoor festival, there is no time to be bored. The only question that remains is what activity below are you going to try first.

Floral Showhouse's Poinsettia Show

Price: $7 per adult

When: November 20, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Address: 7145 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The enchanting garden will be bursting with colours, and you'll be able to see over 1,400 poinsettias.

Website

Seasky International Light Show

Price: $34.95 per adult

When: November 18, 2021 - February 27, 2022

Address: 10215 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can follow a dazzling 1.5-kilometre trail past glowing sculptures and thousands of lights.

Website

10Below Icewine Lounge

Price: $39 per person

Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip icewine in a lounge out of 13,607 kilos of ice!

Website

Winter Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada and will have 3 million twinkling lights.

Website

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 13 - December 19

Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be over 50 vendors selling handmade goods and sweets, illuminated displays like candy canes and swings.

Website

Winter Wonderland Icewine Experience

Price: $45 per person

When: November 19, 2021 - January 30, 2022

Address: 769 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you are inside a snow globe at Hare Wine Co., where you can try three samples of ice wine.

Website

Niagara Falls

Price: Free

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: No visit would be complete without seeing the giant falls that look extra specular in the winter. At night you can also see the spectacular nightly illumination.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

