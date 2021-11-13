Trending Tags

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Mini North Pole With Wagon Rides & Festive Treats

You'll get a freshly baked cookie from Mrs. Claus. 🍪

This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Mini North Pole With Wagon Rides & Festive Treats
Courtesy of Campbell's Cross Farms, @thedesertcarnation | Instagram

For a fun winter adventure, you can visit this Ontario farm that will have wagon rides over the snow and festive treats.

On Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, Campbell's Cross Farm will be offering their horse-drawn wagon experience that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Courtesy of Campbell's Cross Farms

While on-site, you'll get to go a wagon ride through their enchanting snow-covered forest.

Then you can warm up around a bonfire and listen to festive music while you drink hot chocolate and roast marshmallows, and Mrs. Claus will give you a freshly baked cookie to eat.

Plus, you'll be able to meet Santa, take a selfie next to the holiday backdrops, and on select weekends shop at the Christmas market.

Each visit will last roughly 1.5-hours, and tickets for non-private rides are $27 per person.

Horse Drawn Wagon Experience At Campbell's Cross Farm

Price: $27+ per person

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19

Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have a magical winter day fit for a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

