The Royal Botanical Gardens Sparkling 'Winter Wonders' Trail Is Back & It's Better Than Ever
Tickets are already on sale! ❄️
This winter, you can follow a trail through a sparkling wonderland near Toronto. The dazzling Winter Wonders at the Royal Botanical Gardens returns, and it is better than ever.
The holiday event is at Hendrie Park in Burlington from November 24, 2021, until January 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Courtesy of the Royal Botanical Gardens
Within the garden, you'll be able to follow a 1.5-kilometre trail past the glistening snow to seven interactive displays.
This winter, there are three new areas to explore that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Plus, you'll be able to warm up around a firepit, eat delicious seasonal bites, and even enjoy a boozy beverage in the magical setting.
Admission is free for RBG members; otherwise, you'll need to purchase a $19.50 ticket.
Winter Wonders
Courtesy of the Royal Botanical Gardens
Price: $19.50 per person (free for RBG Members)
When: November 24, 2021 - January 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow the illuminated trail under the starlight and feel like you've stepped into a Christmas dreamland.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
- The Royal Botanical Gardens Is Getting A Massive New Augmented ... ›
- Royal Botanical Gardens Arboretum Is Now Open & It's A Lilac ... ›