6 Things To Do Around Burlington If You Are Craving Some Holiday Magic
Some of the events are free! 🎄
Make your December merry and bright. Here are six things to do around Burlington if you are craving some holiday magic.
If you want to see sparkling lights, you don't need to travel far. There are so many incredible festive events nearby, and some are free.
Winter Wonders
Price: $19.50 per person (free for RBG Members)
When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022 (Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m)
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Winter Wonders at the Royal Botanical Gardens is back, and this winter, you can explore a 1.5-kilometre path past seven interactive displays.
Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display
Price: Free
Address: 2176 Devlin Dr., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fans of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will want to see this house covered in moving lights.
Burlington Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: Friday, November 26, 2021, to Saturday, January 8, 2022 (daily from 4 p.m. to midnight)
Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit Spencer Smith Park and see all the dazzling light displays for free.
Burlington Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 9 to 12, 2021
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adorable Christmas market feels like a mini trip to Europe and is a picturesque spot to finish your holiday shopping.
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive from Burlington, you can attend Country Bright, where you can see snow globes, ice sculptures and buildings covered in glowing lights.
Bright Nights
Price: Free
When: From December 1, 2021
Address: Downtown Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can head to downtown Burlington to take some selfies by the illuminated installations.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.