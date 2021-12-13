Trending Tags

6 Things To Do Around Burlington If You Are Craving Some Holiday Magic

Some of the events are free! 🎄

6 Things To Do Around Burlington If You Are Craving Some Holiday Magic
@erinastanhope | Instagram, Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display | Facebook

Make your December merry and bright. Here are six things to do around Burlington if you are craving some holiday magic.

If you want to see sparkling lights, you don't need to travel far. There are so many incredible festive events nearby, and some are free.

Winter Wonders

Price: $19.50 per person (free for RBG Members)

When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022 (Wednesdays to Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m)

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Winter Wonders at the Royal Botanical Gardens is back, and this winter, you can explore a 1.5-kilometre path past seven interactive displays.

Website

Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display

Price: Free

Address: 2176 Devlin Dr., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fans of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will want to see this house covered in moving lights.

Website

Burlington Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: Friday, November 26, 2021, to Saturday, January 8, 2022 (daily from 4 p.m. to midnight)

Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit Spencer Smith Park and see all the dazzling light displays for free.

Website

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adorable Christmas market feels like a mini trip to Europe and is a picturesque spot to finish your holiday shopping.

Website

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive from Burlington, you can attend Country Bright, where you can see snow globes, ice sculptures and buildings covered in glowing lights.

Website

Bright Nights

Price: Free

When: From December 1, 2021

Address: Downtown Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can head to downtown Burlington to take some selfies by the illuminated installations.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

9 Spots in Ontario Where You Can Have A Romantic Winter Dinner In A Private Snow Globe

Dine in the snow under sparkles and starlight. ❄️

@devonsimone | Instagram, @victoriasousaa | Instagram

Snow globe domes are popping up at restaurants and events across Ontario, and they will have you begging to sit on an outdoor patio this winter.

You can feel the magic of the season and grab a meal with someone you love inside one of these private snow globe chalets.

This Ontario Winter Hike Takes You Across A Frozen Marsh & Past Glistening Ice Formations

It leads to the southernmost point of Canada's mainland. ❄️

@davidsonphotography.inc | Instagram

If you're looking for some winter magic, you'll want to plan a trip to this spot, which will make you feel like you're in a scene from Frozen.

Point Pelee National Park, located in Leamington, is a small but stunning nature oasis to explore year-round.

This Park Near Ottawa Has Turned Into Its Own Mini North Pole With Actual Reindeer

Count down to Christmas with their daily advent calendar of surprises! 🦌

Courtesy of Parc Omega, @parcomega | Instagram

You can feel like you are at the North Pole, only a short drive from Ottawa. This December, you'll want to head to Montebello, as Parc Omega has transformed into a magical Christmas village.

Not only will Santa be present every weekend, but there is tons of festive fun to be had, such as sleigh rides and hunting for elves.

This Ontario New Year's Event Lets You Explore A Snowy Forest & 'Howl In 2022' With Wolves

You'll also get a 3-course dinner.

Stephanie Brown Photography via @haliburtonforestwolfcentre | Instagram, @haliburton_forest | Instagram

Forget about ringing in the New Year — you can "howl in" the New Year at this unique event taking place in Ontario.

Haliburton Forest is hosting a New Year's Howl on the evening of December 31.

