Rusty Griswold’s Christmas House Light Display Is Back This Year & It's Pure Movie Magic
Which classic Christmas movie does this house remind you of?
If you're a lover of Christmas movies from the '80s you already know what's up.
Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display is back this year, and its dazzling light show is as bright as its inspiration from the 1989 Christmas movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
The animated gingerbread house opened on November 12 and will run until January 2, 2022, so if you're looking to take in the lights, you'll have plenty of time to do so this holiday season.
The twinkling display, which has been running since 2015, showcases 12 holiday songs timed "with over 10,000 lights," according to their Facebook page.
The display is on from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Friday to Saturday, and from Sunday to Thursday, you can check out the show from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The creator Mike Madole told Narcity that he started doing the display in 2015 just to see if he could do it.
"I enjoyed looking at all the Christmas lights. As a kid, I would help my dad put up Christmas lights and it's morphed into an animation to music now," said Madole
"It mostly started off as could I do it? And now it's yes I can. What more can I do?"
Madole says the inspiration for the house's gingerbread theme came from children's love of making gingerbread houses and that the connection to the classic film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was to make his display "different from the rest of the neighbourhood."
"Everybody knows Clark Griswold putting all the lights on his house and watching the bearings wear out on his power meter so it's gone into cultural history."
To view the display, you can watch from the sidewalk or your car. However, the display is in a residential neighbourhood, so the creator does ask that visitors "do not block neighbour's driveways with vehicles" and "watch for children at all times."
The nightly display is free, and if you don't feel like driving down to the display in Burlington, Ontario, you can always tune into 104.9 FM radio and listen in on the holiday playlist.
Although the show is free, "donations to SickKids are welcomed," and to donate, you can "just scan the QR code beside the Candy Cane pole" on the front lawn of the house or visit the display's website.
So far, Madole has already raised over $600 for SickKids.
Rusty Griswold's Christmas Light Display
Price: Free
Address: 2176 Devlin Dr., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: To watch the lights and see a Christmas display that rivals the Griswold's!