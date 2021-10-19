Trending Tags

This Christmas Market In Toronto Will Have A Dazzling Light Show & 100 Outdoor Vendors

There will be marshmallow roasting, Ferris wheel rides, and more!

This Christmas Market In Toronto Will Have A Dazzling Light Show & 100 Outdoor Vendors
@streeteatsmarket | Instagram, @streeteatsmarket | Instagram

Get ready for tasty treats, twinkling lights, and everything magical at this Christmas event coming to Toronto.

Street Eats Market is opening a Holiday Street Market at the Scarborough Town Centre this December, and you can shop for gifts, roast marshmallows, and more.

After being cancelled last year, you'll finally be able to explore this festive market and enjoy all sorts of merry activities. There will be 100 artisan vendors to shop from as well as food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and a maple syrup sugar shack.

You can snap some Insta-worthy content at the photo stations, ride a train, enjoy the Ferris wheel and carousel, wander through a light tunnel, see a light show, and roast marshmallows.

If you're already pulling on your ugly sweater and pouring some eggnog, then you'll want to add this event to your holiday plans.

Holiday Street Market

Price: Free admission

When: Weekends, December 4-19, 2021

Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a holiday wonderland at this festive market opening this season.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

