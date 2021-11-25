Toronto Is Getting A Dog-Friendly Holiday Market & You Can Sip On Boozy Puppaccinos
You and your pup can even get a picture with Santa!
If your pup has been a good boy or girl all year long, you may want to bring them to Toronto's newest dog-friendly holiday market.
Ontario Doggos is putting on a one-day-only holiday market for over 1,000 people and their dogs to shop from local businesses, sip on festive dog-themed drinks, and even get pictures with their furry BFFs and Santa.
The holiday market will run on December 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 30 local businesses carrying goods like holiday dog bandanas, dog mom sweaters and "chef-inspired treats," according to their press release.
Courtesy of Ontario Doggos
Owners can unwrap a present from the "Tree of Treats" while inside the market if they're looking for an extra activity. The "Tree of Treats" is a Christmas tree "filled with gifts that are wrapped uniquely" with an unknown present.
Although this holiday market is going to the dogs, there will be plenty of drinks for two-legged attendees.
The market will have a holiday bar serving up hot chocolate for younger guests and boozy dog-themed cocktails like Mistletoe Wet Kiss or Spiked Puppaccino for any adults looking for something slightly harder for the holiday season.
Courtesy of Ontario Doggos
Santa will also be in attendance, and attendees and their pets can take a photo with the big man in the red suit.
Tickets for the event are $16.95 online and include entrance for one person and one dog. However, dogs do need to be kept on a leash while inside the market.
The event will take place at Daniel's Spectrum, and attendees can choose between four time slots to attend while purchasing their tickets.
All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID at the doors, and you will be required to wear a mask while at the market unless you're drinking or eating.
If you're in the area, day-of tickets will be sold at the door for a higher price of $20 if there are any left.
Howliday Market
Price: $16.95 per ticket
When: December 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 585 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To get adorable holiday pictures with your pet and shop locally.
