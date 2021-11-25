Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

Toronto Is Getting A Dog-Friendly Holiday Market & You Can Sip On Boozy Puppaccinos

You and your pup can even get a picture with Santa!

Toronto Is Getting A Dog-Friendly Holiday Market & You Can Sip On Boozy Puppaccinos
Courtesy of Ontario Doggos

If your pup has been a good boy or girl all year long, you may want to bring them to Toronto's newest dog-friendly holiday market.

Ontario Doggos is putting on a one-day-only holiday market for over 1,000 people and their dogs to shop from local businesses, sip on festive dog-themed drinks, and even get pictures with their furry BFFs and Santa.

The holiday market will run on December 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 30 local businesses carrying goods like holiday dog bandanas, dog mom sweaters and "chef-inspired treats," according to their press release.

Courtesy of Ontario Doggos

Owners can unwrap a present from the "Tree of Treats" while inside the market if they're looking for an extra activity. The "Tree of Treats" is a Christmas tree "filled with gifts that are wrapped uniquely" with an unknown present.

Although this holiday market is going to the dogs, there will be plenty of drinks for two-legged attendees.

The market will have a holiday bar serving up hot chocolate for younger guests and boozy dog-themed cocktails like Mistletoe Wet Kiss or Spiked Puppaccino for any adults looking for something slightly harder for the holiday season.

Courtesy of Ontario Doggos

Santa will also be in attendance, and attendees and their pets can take a photo with the big man in the red suit.

Tickets for the event are $16.95 online and include entrance for one person and one dog. However, dogs do need to be kept on a leash while inside the market.

The event will take place at Daniel's Spectrum, and attendees can choose between four time slots to attend while purchasing their tickets.

All guests will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID at the doors, and you will be required to wear a mask while at the market unless you're drinking or eating.

If you're in the area, day-of tickets will be sold at the door for a higher price of $20 if there are any left.

Howliday Market

Price: $16.95 per ticket

When: December 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 585 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To get adorable holiday pictures with your pet and shop locally.

Tickets

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's 2 Christmas Bars Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit & Here's A Look Inside

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Sip, sip, hooray! Two festive bars have just opened their doors in Toronto, and they're overflowing with literal Christmas spirits.

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back for another season, and you can enjoy a variety of themed cocktails in an over-the-top, holiday wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Christmas Bar Has Gift-Wrapped Tables & You Can Sip Naughty Or Nice Drinks

Who's ready for some Grinchy Mulled Wine?

Project Gigglewater | Handout

You can sip like Santa in Toronto's new Christmas-themed bar, which is completely decked out in festive decor.

Project Gigglewater has transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with themed drinks and food, baubles, and sparkling lights.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Has Magic At Every Turn & Here's A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

It's like driving though the North Pole.

Samantha Peksa | Narcity

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail has returned to the Toronto area, and you can drive through a festive wonderland filled with enchanting stops, photo ops, and more.

The 1.5-kilometre path has even more magic this year, and here's a little peek at what you can expect to see when taking a trip into this festive world.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are Charming Enough To Be In The North Pole

The sweetest places to do your holiday shopping. 🎄

@ourthingistravel | Instagram, @reevstagram | Instagram

One of the most magical ways to spend the holiday season is wandering through a Christmas market, and there are so many happening in and around Toronto.

You can visit some old favourites and explore some new spots to fill up on treats, shop for goodies, and get in the festive spirit.

Keep Reading Show less