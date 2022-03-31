Toronto Is Having A Dog-Friendly Club Night & You Can Actually Party With Your Pup
You can get lit without leaving Rover at home.
It's time to bump 'n' grind and let your dog join a congo line because Canada's first dog-friendly club night is coming to Toronto.
Ontario Doggos is putting on a dog-friendly club night at Love Child Social House in Toronto next month, and you can party with your four-legged best friend and even order them "Doggo Service" while you pop some bottles.
The event will take place on April 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., where you'll still be able to party like it's 1999. The event will also be catered towards its furriest attendees.
So while the DJ will be bumping some tunes, the volume won't be too loud, and the event will be capped at 50% capacity leaving room for roughly around 300 attendees and their dogs.
Water bowls will be placed around the club to hydrate the pups, and those with a richer taste can even order "Doggo Service" for a special treat of whipped cream with gold flakes.
Organizers ask attendees who are bringing their pups to make sure their pets are "very comfortable" around other dogs and humans.
The humans in attendance will also be able to indulge in some fun themed drinks with boozy cocktails like "Ruff Day" and "Gin & Terrier."
The dress code for the night will be top tier, and dogs and their owners are encouraged to "dress to impress" as there will be plenty of Instagramable moments and spots throughout the event.
Tickets for the event are $20 online, $25 at the door, and $40 for a VIP experience with exclusive access, gifts and complimentary "Doggo Service."
Doggos After Dark
Dog posing with toy.
Ontario Doggos
Price: $20 to $40 per ticket
Address: 69 Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON
When: April 13, 2022
Why You Need To Go: To party with your pup!