Toronto's Getting A Boozy Social Night With Dogs & A Stripper To Help You Find A New BFF
Making friends in the 6ix doesn't have to be a bore 👀.
Are you looking for someone to wear the matching half of a BFF bracelet with you, unironically?
Ontario Doggos is putting on a splashy event called "Find Your B*tch," which is geared towards young professionals in Toronto who are looking to meet their next BFF with the additional bonus of adorable puppies, bubbly and a "Magic Mike moment."
The "matchmaking event" for making new friends will take place at Steam Whistle Brewery on July 11. It will host over 100 attendees and more than 10 puppies from a local breeder who is also looking to find them their forever home.
So, if you don't hit it off with any of the other guests, you can always settle for a four-legged BFF instead.
"Find Your B*tch" will help women "build strong bonds" and open a space for professional and personal relationships to be built, whether you're looking for a boss, business partner or someone to enjoy the rest of the summer with.
The evening will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and have plenty of fun activities to smooth over any mingling nerves with an oversized game area, plenty of photo-op spots, puppies to play with, and a stripper performance.
Attendees will also be able to indulge in a beverage or two with options like craft beer, wines and prosecco.
Tickets are $20, and if you want to upgrade to a ticket and drink, you can pay a little more at $25 per person.
Find Your B*tch
Price: $20 per ticket
When: July 11, 2022
Address: 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To party with puppies and meet new friends!