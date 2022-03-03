Editions

Torontonians Gave Advice On How To Make Friendships Last In The 6ix & Here's Some Tips

Here’s what the Reddit thread dished out. 👇🏻

Finding friends in a new city, especially one as big as Toronto, can be challenging. Even local Torontonians find it a struggle to make any friendships go the distance.

Someone posted on a Toronto Reddit thread recently about how — despite being in their mid-twenties and having met a few people over the past year — some friendships they made have just fizzled out entirely.


Although there's always somewhere cool to visit with friends in Toronto like themed escape rooms and ginormous gaming centres, they said they felt adult connections were just too hard to maintain because of people being busy with "the grind" and the work hustle.

Soon enough, some Reddit commentators hopped onto the post and gave some sagely advice on how to make lasting friendships as a grown-up in Toronto.

Here's what they had to say.

Share activities with someone

Although cultivating adult friendships may be difficult at first, one Redditor said that getting involved in group activities like tabletop gaming and soccer are sure ways to make sure you make a long-lasting friend.

"The best chance of something lasting would be meeting someone that you share an activity with," they said.

Take initiative to stay connected

Another commenter pointed out that sometimes taking the time and effort to maintain friendships and to keep in touch with people pays off.

"If someone invites you, you have to go. Ideally, they'd do the same if you take the initiative to stay connected. If it's important to you, consistency and investing time would be key," another user said.

Just do you

"Get involved in things that interest you and be open to getting to know the other people who are also involved in those things," one user said.

What better way to make friends than to just be yourself, right?

"Give yourself a break though, everyone's social situation has been pretty f***ed for the last two years," they pointed out.

