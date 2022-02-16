SPINCO Just Opened A New Toronto Location & You Can Take A Class For Free
There's one day left to enjoy a free spin! 🚲
If you could use a good workout, then this spot has you covered, and you can even take a class for free.
SPINCO, a spin studio with several Toronto locations recently reopened its Uptown studio in a new building following problems with its landlord.
The new studio is located directly across the street from the original Uptown location, which opened in 2016 and was shut down during the pandemic.
To celebrate its reopening, SPINCO is offering free community classes through February 16, so you can get sweaty without spending a dime. To take part in a class, you can register online.
The grand opening, which includes an Uptown Funk party, will be taking place on February 19 and 20, and thanks to changing restrictions, the venue will be able to welcome guests at full capacity.
While rides won't be free during the weekend, there will be giveaways, prizes, discounts, and more to enjoy. Partners include Lululemon, Saje, Darling Mimosa, and more.
The spin classes are 50 minutes each, and guests and members can participate "no matter the fitness level". According to the website, prices range from $30 per class to $250 for unlimited classes per month.
You can workout for free, or enjoy some grand opening prizes at SPINCO's new Uptown location this week.
