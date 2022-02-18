Sections

Toronto Is Getting A Massive Gaming Centre & You Can Live Out Your Game Show Fantasy

It's like Squid Game IRL.

Toronto Staff Writer
If you grew up watching Wipeoutand were obsessed with the challenges inSquid Game,then this new gaming centre may be able to fulfil your fantasies and finally put your skills to the test.

Activate is coming to Scarborough in March, and players will be able to get in the game physically and mentally with almost a dozen interactive gaming rooms and many levels to choose from.

Activate told Narcity that the gaming centre features rooms with light-up tiles, lasers, an interactive rock climbing wall and more for players to get in touch with their competitive side.

Players can move from room to room while choosing their preferred difficulty level. There are 10 different options to pick from.

The games challenge "agility, precision, and problem-solving," according to Activate, and can be played cooperatively or competitively.

So, depending on your mood, you can try and beat the game as a group or compete against each other for victory and bragging rights.

Although, bragging rights aren't the only thing you can win. You'll be able to keep track and even win prizes depending on how well you play.

At the beginning of your visit, you'll be given a wristband that connects you to a personal user profile so you can keep competing with friends over multiple visits.

Activate has locations across Canada, and if you can't contain your excitement, there is another already open one located in Burlington, Ontario.

Price: $25 plus tax per 75 minutes of gameplay.

When: Opening March 2022

Address: 1980 Eglinton Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: To play and challenge your friends to a game in a way you might have never played before.

