Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto Comedians Had A Marvel Versus DC Roast & Here Are The Worst Things They Said

"Superman? More like Simperman."

Toronto Comedians Had A Marvel Versus DC Roast & Here Are The Worst Things They Said
Sophie Chong | Narcity, Comedy Bar | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've ever wondered who was the absolute strongest, fiercest, and coolest superhero in both the Marvel and DC Comics universe, well, you're in luck because some Toronto comedians just duked it out in an all-out roast fest.

On February 20, Toronto-based comedian Sebastian Fazio hosted Marvel vs. DC right at the Comedy Bar on Bloor Street West, where several comedians took the stage and posed as some of the most iconic superheroes and villains in comic book history in some pretty gutless battles.

It's safe to say some came out with fists swinging, while others had to lick their wounds all the way back to their studios in Hollywood.


Superman, portrayed by Christophe Davidson, and Thanos, played by Andrew Barr who dressed up as the intimidating Marvel villain by wearing tinfoil accessories, went head-to-head first, and their jabs really packed a punch.

"Superman acts tough in public because he's such a simp in the bedroom. Superman? More like Simperman," Barr quipped.

Barr continued to jab it right in Superman's feels when he brought up his love interest in the DC comics, Lois Lane.

"Superman is a farm boy who is in love with Lois Lane. Makes sense, I'd be into her too if I was raised around a bunch of f***ing pigs," chaffed Barr. Ouch.

Later on, Marvel hero Wolverine, played by Daniel Shaw in a black and yellow mask, duked it out with DC Comics character Black Adam, played by Danish Anwar wearing a t-shirt with a thunderbolt on it.

Anwar cut right into Shaw's character, saying the fact that Wolverine, who is made of metal parts, was stupid and useless because his arch-nemesis was Magneto, a villain who controls metal with his mind.

"You're more useless than Child Protective Services at the Vatican. Forget omega-level enemies, your enemy is a fridge magnet," said Anwar.

The heat shot to scorching levels during a battle between Marvel sorcerer Dr. Strange, played by Mike Maratis in a cape, who faced off against the rich man and popular superhero, Batman, played by Alexander Brovedani who wore an entire mask and jumpsuit of the character.

Maratis wasted no time in putting Batman in his place, looking through the mystic timezone to tell Bruce exactly what's in store for him.

"14,006,004 universes and your parents die in all but one of them, Bruce. The one where they survive they just get a divorce and it's all your fault," Maratis said.

The show also featured other characters played by comedians that included Commissioner Gordon from the Spiderman comics, Thor, Riddler, the Hulk, Rogue, Lex Luthor, Shang-Chi, Peacemaker, and Jessica Jones.

Now, all there's left to answer is: are you team Marvel or team DC Comics?

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

Keep ReadingShow less

Super Bowl 2022 Delivered Some Epic Trailers For Marvel, Jordan Peele & Many Other Movies

Here's everything you missed!

Marvel Entertainment | YouTube, Prime Video | YouTube, Jurassic World | YouTube

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game. Some watch it as an excuse to eat wings.

We watch it for the movie trailers and let us tell you, this year did not disappoint.

Keep ReadingShow less

7 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are Actually Fun & Cost Next To Nothing

If it's too cold to go out on Valentine's Day. 🥶

theadventurechallenge | Instagram

Remember the good ol' days of Netflix and chill?

Keep ReadingShow less

Taylor Swift & 12 Other Candlelight Tribute Concerts Coming Soon To Toronto

Tickets start at $30! 🙌

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in Ontario, music lovers and concertgoers alike can finally look forward to the possibility of enjoying an evening of live music in Toronto again.

Keep ReadingShow less