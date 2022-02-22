Toronto Comedians Had A Marvel Versus DC Roast & Here Are The Worst Things They Said
"Superman? More like Simperman."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
If you've ever wondered who was the absolute strongest, fiercest, and coolest superhero in both the Marvel and DC Comics universe, well, you're in luck because some Toronto comedians just duked it out in an all-out roast fest.
On February 20, Toronto-based comedian Sebastian Fazio hosted Marvel vs. DC right at the Comedy Bar on Bloor Street West, where several comedians took the stage and posed as some of the most iconic superheroes and villains in comic book history in some pretty gutless battles.
It's safe to say some came out with fists swinging, while others had to lick their wounds all the way back to their studios in Hollywood.
Superman, portrayed by Christophe Davidson, and Thanos, played by Andrew Barr who dressed up as the intimidating Marvel villain by wearing tinfoil accessories, went head-to-head first, and their jabs really packed a punch.
"Superman acts tough in public because he's such a simp in the bedroom. Superman? More like Simperman," Barr quipped.
Barr continued to jab it right in Superman's feels when he brought up his love interest in the DC comics, Lois Lane.
"Superman is a farm boy who is in love with Lois Lane. Makes sense, I'd be into her too if I was raised around a bunch of f***ing pigs," chaffed Barr. Ouch.
Later on, Marvel hero Wolverine, played by Daniel Shaw in a black and yellow mask, duked it out with DC Comics character Black Adam, played by Danish Anwar wearing a t-shirt with a thunderbolt on it.
Anwar cut right into Shaw's character, saying the fact that Wolverine, who is made of metal parts, was stupid and useless because his arch-nemesis was Magneto, a villain who controls metal with his mind.
"You're more useless than Child Protective Services at the Vatican. Forget omega-level enemies, your enemy is a fridge magnet," said Anwar.
The heat shot to scorching levels during a battle between Marvel sorcerer Dr. Strange, played by Mike Maratis in a cape, who faced off against the rich man and popular superhero, Batman, played by Alexander Brovedani who wore an entire mask and jumpsuit of the character.
Maratis wasted no time in putting Batman in his place, looking through the mystic timezone to tell Bruce exactly what's in store for him.
"14,006,004 universes and your parents die in all but one of them, Bruce. The one where they survive they just get a divorce and it's all your fault," Maratis said.
The show also featured other characters played by comedians that included Commissioner Gordon from the Spiderman comics, Thor, Riddler, the Hulk, Rogue, Lex Luthor, Shang-Chi, Peacemaker, and Jessica Jones.
Now, all there's left to answer is: are you team Marvel or team DC Comics?
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.