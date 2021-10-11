Superman Is Bisexual In The Next Comic Issue & He's Fallen For A Super-Cute Male Reporter
DC Comics made the announcement about Jon Kent on National Coming Out Day. 🌈
It's a big day for Superman.
The "Superman of Earth" Jon Kent, Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son, is coming out as bisexual in an upcoming DC Comics issue that'll hit the stands on November 9.
The comic book company revealed that Jon Kent has similar romantic tastes to his father, in that he has fallen in love with a reporter, too, who goes by the name of Jay Nakamura. The announcement was made on National Coming Out Day, October 11.
"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," writer Tom Taylor said in the announcement.
"Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice," Taylor continued. "Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."
The fifth issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El will pick up from a scene where Superman is feeling mentally and physically burnt out from trying to save everyone, with his friend and budding journalist Nakamura at his side to take care of the Man of Steel.
DC Comics fans are already "super excited" about the news.
"Jon Kent is bi! I repeat, we canonically have a[n] LGBTQ Superman!" Twitter user ThatBmanGuy posted.
I am so excited about Jon Kent coming out as bisexual !!! This is iconic for the world of Superman. 😭😭❤️🥰— adrien 👻 (@adrien 👻) 1633962999.0