A Real-Life 'Squid Game' Is Coming To Canada Soon & You Can Play Without Ending Up Dead

There's even a cash prize! 💰

A Real-Life 'Squid Game' Is Coming To Canada Soon & You Can Play Without Ending Up Dead
@netflixkr | Instagram, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

If you're interested in playing an IRL version of Squid Game — but without the dying — then you're in luck!

On October 23, you and a few friends can play a version of the uber-popular Netflix show in downtown Montreal and in this version, you won't actually be murdered if you get eliminated (phew!).

The "Squid Adventure Games" event is being organized by a company called Walking Brain which runs outdoor adventure games across the city.

The company's founder David Naderi told MTL Blog that the game will use artificial intelligence and that everything will be guided via players' smartphones, which means having a good data connection is important.

"They will walk from location to location in the area between parc Mont-Royal and parc La Fontaine," he explained. "And they will solve some location-based riddles, some mind puzzles, that are very similar to those of Squid Game."

And given the times that we live in, Naderi noted that players won't actually need to enter any buildings or touch anything for maximum safety.

You have to be 18 or older to play, and the game lasts for around three to four hours. There will be six rounds that teams of three to four people must complete. If you fail to complete a round, you will be eliminated. If you win, you can be rewarded with up to $200.

Squid Adventure Games

Price: $18

When: October 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Address: Meet at McGill University's Roddick Gates

Why You Need To Go: Get lost in your new fave Netflix show and even get the change make a little bit of money, but without the gory ending. Let the games begin!

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

