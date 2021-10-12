Trending Tags

canadian tiktok

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes

Are you ready?

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes
Mr Beast | TikTok, Squid Game | Neflix

A TikToker promised to recreate challenges based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game if he got 10 million likes on a post.

The post by MrBeast, captioned "It's in your hands, TikTok", received more than 13 million likes within 24 hours.

In the post, MrBeast says he will recreate Squid Game in real life if he hit the magic number. He has yet to post with an update now that the challenge he laid down to his fans was met.

@mrbeast

It’s in your hands tik tok

The Netflix show is among the most trending across Canada and is centred around cash-strapped people who take part in high-risk children's games for a huge cash prize. However, if they fail the challenge or lose, they die.

