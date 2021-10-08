Trending Tags

Obsessed With Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Then These 9 Shows & Movies Are Your Next Must-Watch

Here is what you'll want to binge next. 🍿

Are you searching for movies and shows like Squid Games on Netflix? If so, we have nine survival game-themed shows and movies you'll want to watch next.

Grab your snacks; there are so many similar shows where people need to compete in deadly games that you won't want to miss.

Here are our top picks on what to stream next:

Alice In Borderland

Rating: 7.7/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: It is a thriller based upon a manga with the same name. Set in Tokyo, it is about a gamer and his two friends who need to battle other players in an arena.

The Hunger Games

Rating: 7.2/10

Where To Watch:

Why You Need To Watch It: It is the first film in the series about a dystopian world where teenagers are randomly selected from each district as tributes and forced to fight in a televised competition.

Battle Royale

Rating: 7.6/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: The Japanese film is about 42 ninth-grade students sent to a deserted island to kill their peers and be the last one alive.

Animal World

Rating: 6.5/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: Like Squid Game, it is about someone struggling with debt, so they enter a high stakes game. But in this film, the people play rock paper scissors to earn money.

3%

Rating: 7.4/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: It is a movie set in the future, where most of the population lives in poverty, and once a year, people can take part in a series of tests to be selected to live in paradise.

Escape Room

Rating: 6.4/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: In this horror flick, Tsix strangers enter an escape room and discover they might not escape with their lives.

Circle

Rating: 6/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: The psychological horror is about 50 strangers awaiting execution, and they can select only one of them to live.

The Belko Experiment

Rating: 6.1/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a group of employees trapped in their office building, and a mysterious voice over the intercom turns their day into a nightmare.

Platform

Rating: 7/10

Where To Watch: Netflix

Why You Need To Watch It: Set in the future, it is about a group of incarcerated people where only those on the upper levels get food while those below starve.

