Obsessed With Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Then These 9 Shows & Movies Are Your Next Must-Watch
Here is what you'll want to binge next. 🍿
Are you searching for movies and shows like Squid Games on Netflix? If so, we have nine survival game-themed shows and movies you'll want to watch next.
Grab your snacks; there are so many similar shows where people need to compete in deadly games that you won't want to miss.
Here are our top picks on what to stream next:
Alice In Borderland
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a thriller based upon a manga with the same name. Set in Tokyo, it is about a gamer and his two friends who need to battle other players in an arena.
The Hunger Games
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch:
Why You Need To Watch It: It is the first film in the series about a dystopian world where teenagers are randomly selected from each district as tributes and forced to fight in a televised competition.
Battle Royale
Rating: 7.6/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: The Japanese film is about 42 ninth-grade students sent to a deserted island to kill their peers and be the last one alive.
Animal World
Rating: 6.5/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Like Squid Game, it is about someone struggling with debt, so they enter a high stakes game. But in this film, the people play rock paper scissors to earn money.
3%
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: It is a movie set in the future, where most of the population lives in poverty, and once a year, people can take part in a series of tests to be selected to live in paradise.
Escape Room
Rating: 6.4/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: In this horror flick, Tsix strangers enter an escape room and discover they might not escape with their lives.
Circle
Rating: 6/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: The psychological horror is about 50 strangers awaiting execution, and they can select only one of them to live.
The Belko Experiment
Rating: 6.1/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: It is about a group of employees trapped in their office building, and a mysterious voice over the intercom turns their day into a nightmare.
Platform
Rating: 7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in the future, it is about a group of incarcerated people where only those on the upper levels get food while those below starve.