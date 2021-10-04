These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume Ideas Definitely Get The Green Light
You can DIY or find stuff on Amazon Canada and H&M!
Move over Money Heist, because there's a new red jumpsuit in town! Everyone's watching and talking about Squid Game, the latest global sensation on Netflix, so it's no surprise that we all want to dress up as characters from the Korean series this year.
Whether you go as a player or a guard, you're going to be extremely comfortable no matter what.
Player Costume Ideas
Finding a green tracksuit online is easy and you're not going to blow your budget. This green track jacket from H&M is only $34.99 and it even includes the same white line down the arms. You can pair it with the wide-leg track pants for $29.99 and white slip-on shoes for $19.99.
Once you have your outfit, all you have to do is paint numbers on the left side of the jacket to match your favourite character. Player 456 may have been the lead but Player 199 stole our hearts.
Amazon Canada already sells a ton of tracksuits with the white stripe and numbers already on it if you're not feeling crafty. This two-piece tracksuit is the cheapest option at only $32.38.
Red Guard Costume Ideas
You may already have a red jumpsuit if you dressed as one of the characters from Money Heist last year! If not, you can pick one up on Amazon for super cheap. There are a ton of options you can choose from but this one made by GIADEH is already a best-seller and it's only $27.50.
If the show taught us anything it's that no one is ever allowed to show their face. So the next thing you'll want to add to your cart is a mask. But are you a triangle or a square?
This square mask on Amazon Canada is only $25.86 and you can apply and get $2 off right now. You can find a circle mask and a triangle mask for the same price, too. Alternatively, you can find a red guard mask on Etsy Canada starting at $39.99 if you want to support a local business.
Front Man Costume Ideas
The bone-chilling Front Man has a much more stylish costume. To replicate the look, you'll need all-black-everything, starting with a contoured mask which you can find on Amazon for as little as $10.52. You have other options like this one for $25.86 or this one for $20.99.
You don't need to spend a fortune on a fancy black cloak. Instead, you can get this full-length hooded cape on Amazon for $16.26 or this black hoodie for $25.10 which you'll likely wear again after Halloween's over. This pair of black gloves for $7.95 will complete the Front Man look.
Red Light, Green Light Doll Costume Ideas
The creepy, giant doll from episode one is arguably more terrifying than the Front Man. You can easily recreate the look with a few items of clothing you may already have in your closet.
First, you'll need an orange pinafore dress like this one from SHEIN that's only $10. Alternatively, you can opt for this orange corduroy dress on Amazon for $32. You can pair it with a yellow short sleeve shirt like this one from SHEIN or this one from Ardene, both $5.
Next, you'll want to grab a pair of white knee-high socks, black flats, tie your hair in two low buns and voila! A killer outfit.