fashion & clothing

If 'Squid Game' Made You Want To Rock A Tracksuit All Day, Here Are 9 You Can Buy Online

Time to suit up!

If 'Squid Game' Made You Want To Rock A Tracksuit All Day, Here Are 9 You Can Buy Online
@nethramohan | Instagram, Lacoste

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Many critics are calling Squid Game, Netflix's most popular series of all time, "an allegory of capitalist hell" but IMO, it's also a love letter to tracksuits.

Since their arrival in the late '60s, tracksuits had moments of popularity thanks to rappers, athletes, Olympians and, yes, even socialites like Paris Hilton in the early aughts.

While a lot of us are buying tracksuits to dress up as our favourite Squid Game characters for Halloween this year, retailers are jumping on the trend and releasing tracksuits they hope get plenty of wear even after the holiday.

Not only are tracksuits comfy AF, but they're cozy and incredibly stylish, too. If you're interested in adding a few to your cart, we found 9 suits you can buy online right now.

H&M Track Jacket &  Zip-Hem Pants

H&M

Price: $39.99 (jacket), $39.99 (pants)

Details: If you love to stand out in a crowd, this orange-red tracksuit is just for you. It's made with recycled polyester with ribbing at the cuffs and zippers on the hem of the pants.

$39.99 On H&M | $39.99 On H&M

Ardene Raglan Track Jacket & Pants

Ardene

Price: $19 (jacket), $19 (pants)

Details: This tracksuit from Zara features a high collar and elastic cuffs and plenty of side pockets so you don't need to carry a bag when you're out running errands.

$19 On ARDENE | $19 On ARDENE

Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Tracksuit

Nike

Price: $110

Details: Now this is a modern take on a classic design! This tracksuit is made with taffeta, a super-smooth fabric with a slightly shiny finish. It's available in black or blue in a bunch of different sizes.

$110 On NIKE

Cotrasen Men's Tracksuit

Amazon Canada

Price: $66.98

Details: If you want something green but not Squid Game-green, this lightweight and quick-drying tracksuit on Amazon comes in a gorgeous olive green colour and five other hues.

$66.98 On AMAZON CANADA

H&M Navy Tracksuit

H&M

Price: $34.99 (jacket), $29.99 (pants)

Details: Trust me, parading around in this navy blue tracksuit will have you feeling like an Olympic gold medalist! The pants have wide legs and stitched creases at the front.

$34.99 On H&M | $29.99 On H&M

Adidas Adicolor Classics Tracksuit

Adidas

Price: $80 (jacket), $72 (pants)

Details: Love neutrals? Keep it simple and sophisticated with this cream-coloured suit that features the brand's signature three stripes on the side.

$80 On ADIDAS | $72 On ADIDAS

Adidas Fakten Tracksuit

Adidas

Price: $97 (jacket), $90 (pants)

Details: To me, there's something about this colourful tracksuit that just screams "Body Break With Hal Johnson and Joanne McCloud!" Both the jacket and pants are on sale so you save $60 off the original price.

$97 On ADIDAS | $90 On ADIDAS

Facitisu Women's Velour Tracksuit

Amazon Canada

Price: $32.99

Details: We have only Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez to thank when it comes to pink velour tracksuits. You can get this matching set on Amazon for less than 35 bucks but if pink's not your thing, it comes in seven other colours like black and royal blue.

$32.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Lacoste SPORT Striped Details Tracksuit

Lacoste

Price: $299

Details: This one sure is a splurge! If you got an early Christmas bonus or just want to treat yourself to something nice for the holidays, this tracksuit is it. You can get it in either green, white or dark blue.

$299 On LACOSTE

