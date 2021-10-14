17 Cozy Matching Sets You Can Buy In Canada If Your Fall Plans Include Lounging At Home All Day
From your favourite brands like H&M, Skims, Garage and more!
If you're the type of person that likes to hibernate during fall and winter, then you know how essential a cozy outfit is. But being comfortable doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style and a matching set is a best-of-both-worlds solution.
There are tons of cute matching sets out there and we rounded up 17 of the best ones that'll keep you warm and snuggly during the colder months.
Fruit of The Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt & Pants
Price: $12.68+ (top), $14.20+ (bottoms)
Details: These sweatshirts and sweatpants can be paired together to make an affordable set. I bought the grey heather colour and can confirm that they're as soft and cozy as they claim to be.
Ardene College Campus Boyfriend Hoodie & Joggers
Price: $23.92 (top), $21.52 (bottoms)
Details: This set from Ardene is also very affordable and features a "College Campus" design on both the top and bottoms. They each have spacious pockets, so you can keep your hands warm or tuck away your phone when you're out for a stroll.
TKEES The Classic Crew & The Jogger
Price: $151 (top), $158 (bottoms)
Details: TKEES started as a sandal company but has expanded into beautiful and simplistic apparel like this matching crewneck and jogger set that's made in Canada with 100% dyed cotton terry. The brand just dropped a new line of mood tones that feature some gorgeous fall colours, and I personally love my set in the dark reddish-brown shade called Tannin.
Free People Cozy Cool Girl Lounge Set
Price: $136.99
Details: This loungewear set comes with a plunging neckline and thumbholes that you can slip your fingers through. It also has big pockets and an elastic waistband to keep them from falling down.
Garage Plush Cami & Flare Pants
Price: $19.95 (top), $29.95 (bottoms)
Details: This fuzzy set is stretchy, soft and oh so warm. You can wear them at home as PJs or rock them outdoors with a cute jacket over top.
Aerie Weekend Pretty Back Sweatshirt & Fleece-Of-Mind Boyfriend Joggers
Price: $32.97 (top), $34.96 (bottoms)
Details: This twisted-back sweatshirt is made with 100% cotton and has raw seams to give it that distressed look. It pairs perfectly with the same colour sweatpants.
SKIMS Waffle Long Sleeve Henley & Waffle Joggers
Price: $95 (top), $111 (bottoms)
Details: Wonder what the celebs lounge around in? This waffle set from Kim Kardashian's apparel line SKIMS is made from a stretchy cotton blend. You can also order the matching bra and matching hoodie to complete the whole look.
H&M Ribbed Sweater & Rib-Knit Pants
Price: $34.99 (top), $34.99 (bottoms)
Details: The texture on this set is sublime and makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. The raw hems are also a nice touch for my fellow minimalists out there.
Three-Piece Teddy Lounge Set
Price: $36
Details: You can go one step further with a three-piece matching set like this teddy one from Shein. The sweater has a tieable waist belt so you can bundle up when you're freezing.
Athleta Triumph Hoodie & Joggers
Price: $129 (top), $119 (bottoms)
Details: If athleisure is your vibe then this set from Athleta Canada will take you from the couch to the gym effortlessly. It comes in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 3X in regular, tall or petite.
Joe Fresh Micropleat Tank & Pants
Price: $15.94 (top), $29 (bottoms)
Details: If you tend to run hot then this flowy pleated set can keep you cool. Are they PJs or clothes you can wear out? I say both!
Nike Women's Plush Hoodie & High-Rise Joggers
Price: $100 (top), $95 (bottoms)
Details: Go for a classic hoodie and jogger combo with these Nike pieces that are slightly textured to add some extra dimension to your outfit. They're a tad oversized and feature the signature swoosh on both the top and bottom.
Current Air Quarter-Zip Velvet Pullover & Wide-Leg Pants
Price: $98 (top), $98 (bottoms)
Details: There are few fabrics as soft and buttery as velvet and this set will feel just as soft on the outside as it does on your skin.
Current Air Cable-Knit Three-Piece Lounge Set
Price: $198
Details: This three-piece cable-knit set is like wearing your favourite sweater from head to toe. I can see this being your new go-to Netflix-binging outfit.
Oak + Fort Oversized Knit Shirt & Elastic Waist Pants
Price: $68 (top), $58 (bottoms)
Details: This gorgeous set from Oak + Fort is perfect for days when you want to be comfy but look more put together. The top would look great with a pair of jeans, too.
adidas 2000 Luxe Cropped Track Top & Pants
Price: $95 (top), $95 (bottoms)
Details: Doesn't this set give you major Juicy Couture vibes? The subtle rhinestones on these Adidas pieces are the perfect amount of bling to help you relive the glory days of the early 2000s.
PrettyLittleThing Sweatshirt & Leggings
Price: $30 (top), $13 (bottoms)
Details: Neoprene is an ultra-comfy material that you can work out or run errands in. The details on this set are *chef's kiss* from the centre seam on the leggings to the zippered high neck on the top.