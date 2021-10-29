We Shopped At Ardene For The First Time Since We Were Teens & We Were Pleasantly Surprised
Are some of these items Aritzia dupes? 👀
The last time either of us shopped at Ardene, we were still in middle school. The stores were filled with bright pink headbands and bold graphic t-shirts. But recently, we've seen the brand's clothes all over social media and were impressed at how adult-appropriate everything is now!
Like Garage and Dynamite, Ardene is one of those Canadian brands that grows up with you, all while staying up to date on the latest trends. Dare we even say that some of the clothes are comparable to brands like Aritzia?
We went shopping at Ardene to see what the hype was all about and we were both super happy with our purchases.
Seamless Ribbed Tank Top
Price: $10 (
$14.90)
Details: I've been really into greens and other earth tones lately and this ribbed dark green tank is such a gorgeous shade. It really reminds me of the Babaton Sculpt Knit Cropped Tank that goes for $58 at Aritzia. If green isn't your jam, then you can also get it in eight other colours like brown, white or black. - MN
Seamless Leggings
Price: $10 (
$14.90)
Details: These leggings are the matching piece to the tank I got and I like wearing them as a set. I love how high-waisted and seamless they are but they're a tad thin so I'd stick to wearing them as loungewear as opposed to actual workout apparel. This Ultra Cropped Seamless Tee from Ardene for $10 also matches the material and colours.
Classic Joggers
Price: $19
Details: Lately, I've been seeing white sweatpants all over TikTok and I wanted to get a pair myself. These ones are so soft and cozy and not see-through at all. They're SO similar to the $55 Aritzia Tna Extra Fleece Mega Sweatpant with just a slightly thicker waistband (which I actually prefer). Plus, they have pockets!
Faux Leather Slides
Price: $7 (
$12.90)
Details: To be frank, I only bought these slides because I wanted to get free shipping (only orders over $40 ship free) and my shopping bag was only a few dollars short. I'm glad I did though because they look really cute! Are they the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn? Not really, but I definitely won't feel bad wearing them to the beach next summer.
Long Sleeve Ribbed Bodysuit
Price: $15.92 (
$19.90)
Details: I'm a total sucker for bodysuits. I might actually have more bodysuits than basic shirts. I love that it's on the thicker side, so I don't see the outline of my bra at all when wearing it. I also love that it attaches with snap buttons at the bottom, so I don't have to take the whole thing off when I use the bathroom. It comes in four other colours which I will most likely be picking up at my next Ardene haul.
Elastic Cuff Slouchy Joggers
Price: $19 (
$26.90)
Details: IMO, the more joggers I own, the better. They're super soft and cozy and will likely become my newest WFH uniform. I'm super tall (almost 6 feet), so sometimes it's hard to find joggers that don't look like capris on me. If I'm being honest, they could probably be an inch longer, but they come right to my ankle which works for me. They're almost identical to the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Sweatpant from Aritzia, but at a third of the price.
Boyfriend Joggers
Price: $19 (
$24)
Details: I actually bought these joggers specifically to wear during my time of the month. I've ruined so many pairs of PJs thanks to aunt flow, so I figured it was about time to dedicate a pair of comfy black sweats to the cause. They're super simple, without any drawstrings to mess around with. They're high-waisted — which I particularly love when I'm feeling bloated and crampy — and super soft, too.
Zip Mock Fleece Sweatshirt
Price: $15 (
$24)
Details: This sweatshirt is probably my favourite thing I got from this haul! It's super soft and warm and it even has pockets on the sides. The waist is elasticized, so I can adjust where it sits on my body. I have noticed it has the tendency to pick up my dog's hairs, but it's nothing a little lint roller action can't solve. It reminds me of the TNA Rush Sweater on Aritzia, but again, at a much more affordable price.