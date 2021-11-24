Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours
Yet another Aritzia dupe FTW! ✨
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the deals just keep rolling in — and Ardene has certainly gotten on board.
While you can currently get up to 50% off items site-wide (and some off-season items up to 70% off ), you can also score one of these short puffer jackets for only $45.
The best part? It looks super similar to the oh-so-popular Super Puff Shorty at Aritzia, but it's a quarter of the price. The one at Ardene comes in plus sizes, too.
You can also find longer puffers on sale like this long hooded puffer jacket for $59 (originally $89.90). Keep in mind that these deals will last until November 28.
Ardene
